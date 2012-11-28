Brad Pitt wants to reunite with David Fincher for ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’

11.28.12

Brad Pitt has made some of his most memorable films with director David Fincher, including “Seven,” “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and now the duo may reunite once again. 

Fincher and Disney have been working on a remake of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” for a few years now, and rumors are popping up that the film may reunite the director with his frequent star Pitt.

Pitt certainly seems interested. When asked about the possibility he told MTV, “I”d love to. I mean, he”s my man. He”s got a great take on it. That”s just gonna be about schedule and time allocation, but he”s my man.” 

To add to the family reunion angle, “Seven” screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker wrote the most recent draft. Pitt would reportedly play the character of Ned Land in the adaptation of the Jules Verne sci-fi classic.

Land was played by Kirk Douglas in Richard Fleischer’s beloved 1954 film version which also starred James Mason as Captain Nemo.

Pitt will next be seen in “Killing Them Softly,” before running from zombies in “World War Z.”

Fincher has been attached to a number of projects in recent years, including the next two films in the Millennium Series, “The Girl Who Played With Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.”

