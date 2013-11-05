‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan enrolls in ‘Community’ guest spot

(CBR) Giancarlo Esposito has already paid a visit to Greendale Community College, and Jonathan Banks is planning an extended stay, so it”s perhaps to be expected that another “Breaking Bad” alum will be dropping by the set of NBC”s “Community”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan will make his acting debut as “a smooth-talking gold digger who winds up exacerbating a fight between Annie (Alison Brie) and Abed (Danny Pudi).” The episode, which is being filmed this week, will air late winter or early spring.

It was announced just last week that “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz will also guest star on “Community”, playing Greendale”s ultimate party animal.

“Community’s” fifth season begins Jan. 2 on NBC.