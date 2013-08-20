‘Breaking Bad’ hitman Jonathan Banks joins ‘Community’ cast

Everyone’s favorite “Breaking Bad” hitman is going back to school.

Jonathan Banks, who portrayed hardened criminal Mike Ehrmantraut on Seasons 2-5 of the AMC drama, has joined the cast of NBC’s “Community,” according to EW. The actor will star in 11 episodes of the upcoming season as Pat Nichols, an “intense” criminology professor at Greendale Community who has a shady past in military and police work. His first appearance will be in episode two, when Annie (Alison Brie) enrolls in his class.

As EW notes, Banks also appeared on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” last season; in addition, his “Breaking Bad” boss/co-star Giancarlo Esposito (a.k.a. drug lord Gus Fring) previously served as a “Community” guest-star.

“Community” Season 5 is set to premiere sometime during the 2013-14 season, with creator Dan Harmon taking the reins once again after sitting out Season 4.