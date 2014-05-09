‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’ adds three cast members

(CBR)

Saul Goodman”s world continues to grow, as three new actors have come aboard the TV lawyer”s new spinoff series.

“Better Call Saul,” the upcoming “Breaking Bad” spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk as the crooked attorney, has added actors Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn and Michael Mando to its cast. Details are scarce, but Deadline reports that Fabian plays a “Kennedy-type lawyer” named Burt, Seehorn is an attorney named Beth, and Mando is a “Spanish-speaking career criminal” named Eddie.

Fabian, Seehorn and Mando are just the latest actors aboard “Better Call Saul,” with Michael McKean already set to play an afflicted attorney named Dr. Thurber. Additionally, “Breaking Bad” veteran Jonathan Banks is part of the cast, reprising his role as ill-fated hit man Mike Ehrmantraut.