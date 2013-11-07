‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff ‘Better Call Saul’ may be a sequel and a prequel

(CBR) Whether you”re looking for a “Breaking Bad” prequel or a sequel, there”s only one person to call.
Bob Odenkirk has revealed that his upcoming AMC series “Better Call Saul,” based on his sleazy lawyer character from the recently ended “Breaking Bad,” might not be a prequel after all – it might take place after the fall of Walter White.
“Well, I”ve talked to Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould], who are writing and creating the series, about this and I”ve said a lot of people do want to see what happens to next to Saul,” the actor told IGN. “So, I don”t know what they”re going to do. I know they”ve talked about prequel, but they”ve also talked to me about sequel, and they”ve also talked to me about a mix of prequel and sequel.”
No matter where the story fits in the “Breaking Bad” timeline, Odenkirk”s main goal is to distinguish “Better Call Saul” from the story that came before.
“I told Peter and Vince, right away I said, ‘Look man, let us make this fresh for everyone,”” he said. “So that right away, in the first five minutes, every viewer goes, ‘Oh, this isn”t ‘Breaking Bad,’ this is its own thing.” And I think they feel the exact same away. There might be a [‘Breaking Bad’] cameo here or there, but I don”t know. We”re going to do a new show.”
I want this to sound like a good idea….but every time I read about it…it just seems like some bad fan-fic thing. Why are they doing this? Wasn’t being hailed as basically the best and most complete drama ever enough? This can only do damage to that. At least a sequel has potential. prequel has bad news bears all over it. And cameos?! Vince Gilligan…I’m trying trust you.
I like the idea of a sequel better than prequel, because it would be awkward and distracting to have Bob Odenkirk and any other BB actors playing versions of themselves that supposed to be 5-6+ years younger than they were in the main series.
I would like to see how the surviving characters live on in the aftermath of the finale. I’m not saying they have to be regulars, but maybe check in with them.
