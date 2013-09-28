‘Breaking Bad’: When did you know you were hooked?

Sunday night, AMC’s “Breaking Bad” will draw to a close. How will the saga of Walter White conclude? How will the tragedy of Jesse Pinkman be resolved? What questions will be answered, and what questions won’t?
You can bet we’ll all be glued to the television to find out, but as we build to whatever Vince Gilligan and company have in store for us in the series finale, we can’t help but think back on what it was about this show that made us sit up and take notice first. So the HitFix editorial team (well, those of us who watch) was queried on just that: When did you know you were hooked on “Breaking Bad?”
Chris Eggertsen
It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment I knew I was hooked, and I think it’s because that moment never really came, at least not on a conscious level. I started watching the show on Netflix on a whim, and by the time I had finished the first season, not continuing to watch simply wasn’t an option. Seeing Bryan Cranston’s proverbial “everyman” inexorably chip away at his humanity episode by episode made for a gripping morality play that I found impossible to look away from; the genius of the show is how it keeps us invested in the outcome even as we begin to understand it can only end badly for all involved.
Dan Fienberg
Timing is everything. When “Breaking Bad” premiered, I really liked the pilot, but by the end of the first season, I was done with the show and dropped out early in the second season. Then, over a year later, I started over and the second time around, the pilot still worked, but the bathtub full of ooey, gooey, liquified human remains crashing through the ceiling in Ep.2? Suddenly that struck a crazy, disgusting, audacious, hilarious chord, which carried me through what I still think is a bumpy first season and slingshotted me through the second season into the real meat of the show in season three.
Katie Hasty
I was so emotional after the scene in the third episode of season one (“…And the Bag’s In the River”) when Krazy-8 is chained in the basement and Walt’s resolve to kill him wavers. When Walt puts the broken plate together upstairs, it’s this “ah-ha” moment for him as much as it is for us. Walt became my eyes (and ego). The manner in which Krazy-8’s arm swung back in an attempt to stab Walt, as Walt choked the life out of him was so sad, and so fast. This was a perfect portrait of two guys just trying to survive. It was a portrait of odd, sick sympathy that other crime shows neglected.
Josh Lasser
I started “Breaking Bad” late, watching on Netflix in the lead-up to season five. It was the season three episode where Gus takes Walt to the superlab, “Mas,” where I was absolutely convinced I needed to keep watching. For me, that laid out the true scale of what could take place on the show. The vast increase in meth-producing capabilities of the superlab over the RV, the added power and danger it afforded, raised the stakes in a way I loved. Other episodes may have shown the possible scope earlier, but with the intro of the superlab I saw that the show was committed to going bigger and better than it had before and that the characters would only find themselves in a whole lot more hot water, that things weren’t simply going to continue as they had been.
Dave Lewis
In a tense sequence of season one’s “Crazy Handful of Nothin’,” Walt temporarily gets the upper hand on Tuco (Raymond Cruz), a much meaner and more seasoned criminal, surrounded by intimidating gunmen. In a display of one of the show’s early themes — that brains often outdo brawn — Walt uses his superior chemistry knowledge to make Tuco’s hideout go boom with the aid of fulminated mercury. “Breaking Bad,” especially in the early days, was able to incorporate different facets of applied scientific knowledge into increasingly outlandish criminal situations, which couldn’t have been an easy feat for the writers. Little did I know how much more science and mayhem was to come.
Kristopher Tapley
The season two premiere, “Seven Thirty-Seven,” was the moment I knew “Breaking Bad” had its hooks in me. Starting with saturated, mostly black-and-white shots of the Whites’ backyard swimming pool, a toy eyeball floats by. Sirens fade in. A one-eyed, bright pink teddy bear hovers submerged in suspended animation. What the hell is going on here? It would be a motif repeated a couple of times throughout the season, that ominous battered bear foreshadowing whatever terror was to come, the Whites’ home increasingly revealed as ground zero for some awful calamity. Leading into the season finale, the initial images of which showed not just a home in disarray but an entire city, we still had no idea what happened, but that first glimpse of chlorine-soaked pink fur made it clear to me this was a show that would keep you guessing and forever be three steps ahead of its audience.
The final episode of “Breaking Bad” airs tomorrow on AMC.
I was hooked from the pilot. That opening shot of Walt crashing the RV then recording that message on the camcorder with such emotion, I knew I was going to be sticking around right off the bat.
I guess i’m in the minority, but I find the first half of season 3. I think I like it less because the focus lies so much more with Walt, where in season 2 (4 too) Jesse was a co-lead, even getting the meatier storylines with Peekaboo and the fantastic Jane arc. His arc in season 3 of acting like a bad guy is my least favorite. Then there’s Gus who isn’t as fleshed out and interesting as in season 4. And the plots with Skyler and Ted were little fun besides the IFT line. I just remember the high of the last 3 episodes of season 2, and hardly being able to get to season 3, and it being such a let down in the beginning. Then One Minute was great and it got better after that. Anyway, all that to say that I find it surprising that season 3 is a lot of people’s favorite, since it has the slowest pace, at times even boring, for me, in the first few (though there is still some incredible stuff). And i’m not refering to Fly, which is actually my favorite from season 3!
I’d rank the seasons from best to worst: 2 and 4 tied, 5b, 3, 1, 5a
Best 10 episodes in no order: End Times, Fly, 4 Days Out (my favorite), Confessions, Ozymandias, Salud, Grilled, One Minute, Phoenix, Pilot
In the first line I meant to say “I guess i’m in the minority, but I find the first half of season 3 the least satisfying of the series run”.
Best seasons, pending the finale: 5B>4>3>5A>2>1. Impossible to pick 10 best episodes. There’s too many of them. Ozymandias is the best, though.
Watched since the original pilot,now I have many friends that caught up from Netflix, now they’re “hooked”
It took me almost half a year to finish the first 7 episodes. And season 2, for me, it was just an interesting show to watch. Everything changed with was the episode 10 of the season 3, “Fly”.
At the time, I didn’t used to read reviews on the internet, to be honest. “Breaking Bad” was just the other show from the network of “Mad Men”, the one about the chemistry teacher played by the father from “Malcolm in the Middle”… then suddenly it became this brilliant show that I could not wait to see its next episode.
The fact that the show was able to keep me at the edge of my seat for an entire hour, watching an obsessed man and his impacient partner trying to catch a fly – without any other character or scenario… it was the first time that I realized I was watching something beyond special.
I’m a “little old lady” retired English teacher. My friend is a “little old lady” retired Art teacher. She and her husband raved and raved through seasons 1 & 2, so I thought I’d give it a try. I rented the first two seasons. When it got to the scene where Walt is “doing” Skyler in the kitchen with the green goop on her face, I called my friend and told her it was the most disgusting thing I had ever seen. She chuckled, and as the art teacher has done a million times over our 59 year friendship, she said to me, the English teacher, “Karen…that’s comedy! My response was a slow, “Oh………” Once the “wild” one pointed out the fun of BrBa to the “prim and proper one”, I have become addicted, even moreso than she and her husband. WHAT A GIFT!
I saw the pilot when it premiered but the show didn’t grab me. I didn’t watch any more episodes.
A few years later I decided to revisit the show because I kept hearing so much about it. I rented season 1 and watched it again. This time I was hooked. I am amazed at how much was packed into that pilot episode. It could’ve been made into a 2 hour movie.
One of the things that fascinated me about the first few seasons was how Walter was constantly solving problems. Him and Jessie went into the business not knowing much about it except for Jessie’s experiences. Right away their possible distributor died and they had to figure out how to distribute it themselves. Then there was the sudofed problem. And so on. Just fascinating.
“The Fly” was when I knew that this show is special. IMO, it still remains (one of) the best episodes and is when I realized the show is bold and dares do things no other show does.
The pilot, I knew directly it was the best show I’ve ever seen
I thought the pilot had a lot of style and was incredibly well done. But then came the end of Episode 2, where the chemicals ate through the bathtub and the entrails came crashing onto the floor. It was after they managed to make such a pith-black moment comedic that I knew I would watch the show to the bitter end.
The premise hooked me before I’d even seen the pilot: Malcolm’s Dad as meth-cooking science teacher? I was in.
What about Alan though? I wanna know his experience.
I was bored one day and noticed AMC had posted the entire first season On Demand. I’d never heard of the show, so I decided to give it a shot. I loved it from the very first scene.
I don’t know if it’s just my weird sense of humor, but a lot of the scenes that turned people off (dissolving the body in Jesse’s aunt’s bathtub and then continuing to dissolve the tub and upper floor) had me cracking up. I’d never seen anything like it on TV.
FYI: without the character of Jesse Pinkman, I would not have continued watching. Oh, and I am one of the few who still felt sympathy for Walter right up until he gave Jesse to the nazis. Even now, part of me hopes he makes it out of this alive.
Grilled was definitely the moment when I realized I was watching a Great Show
I’ve watched a few episodes of season 1 and I couldn’t stomach some of the gruesomeness. Granted, I was younger, less wise. So when people talked about how good season 4 was, especially Gus (I’m a sucker for good villains), I started to watch from the beginning again. As the first season ended, I was completely hooked :) By the fourth season, I already think this is one of the best TV series.
The opening scene in the pilot. I knew I was going to be watching something special.
I went through S1 & S2 pretty easily, but not at what you would consider a ravenous pace. The combo of acting, writing, and overall storytelling was one of the best on TV, so it wasn’t hard for me to stick with it. But *the* moment for me, was the moment Walt decided to let Jane choke on her own vomit. I knew that the evolution of these characters as the story unfolded was going to be both incredibly special by TV standards and incredibly torturous for its audience. I was hooked and I was ravenous for every episode after that.
I was hooked basically from the very first scene (by the time Walt was pointing his gun down the road). But if I have to pick something other than the pilot, I agree with Katie. Walt putting the broken plate back together and realizing that Krazy 8 was planning to kill him was the moment for me.
Since it started airing, pretty much. I wasn’t OMGFDGDF from the beginning (or even now, really. I love the show and it’s truly excellent, but I’m not the talking bad kind of fan), but I found it very promising; the acid bath corpse bit was the part where I thought, hey, this show is something, and by the end of season one’s run I was hooked.