‘Breaking Bad’s’ Aaron Paul going supernatural with ‘9th Life of Louis Drax’

(CBR) Aaron Paul, the three-time Emmy-winning star of “Breaking Bad,” will play a lead role in Miramax”s supernatural thriller “The 9th Life of Louis Drax.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he”ll appear alongside Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) in the adaptation of Liz Jensen”s bestselling 2006 novel about a brilliant boy whose lifetime of mishaps culminates on his ninth birthday, when he falls off a cliff.

Paul will star as the boy”s father, who becomes the focus of a criminal investigation following the near-fatal accident. Dornan plays Dr. Pascal Dannachet, who tries to unravel the mystery surrounding the fall.
Alexandre Aja (“Horns,” “The Hills Have Eyes”) will direct from a screenplay by Max Minghella.

Paul next appears opposite Christian Bale in “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” and Russell Crowe in “Fathers and Daughters.”

