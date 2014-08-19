‘Breaking Bad’s’ Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul team with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Emmy ad

“Breaking Bad” may be finished, but co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul can be seen together again in this fun new clip created for the upcoming Emmy Awards — where both actors are nominated for the final time for their work on the AMC show.

In order to pay for her own private island, Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings her “Seinfeld” Emmy to Barely Legal Pawn, where Cranston and Paul play a pair of scuzzy employees. With reality show cameras trained on them, the duo play dumb about Dreyfus, “Veep” and the Emmys in order to drive down the price; debate the merits of leading roles vs. supporting roles; and sing the praises of Mary Louise Parker and “Weeds.”

Watch it here:

Cranston and Paul may cross paths again on AMC's upcoming “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

The 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.