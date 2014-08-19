‘Breaking Bad’s’ Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul team with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Emmy ad

#Bryan Cranston #Seinfeld #Breaking Bad #Veep
08.19.14 4 years ago

“Breaking Bad” may be finished, but co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul can be seen together again in this fun new clip created for the upcoming Emmy Awards — where both actors are nominated for the final time for their work on the AMC show. 

In order to pay for her own private island, Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings her “Seinfeld” Emmy to Barely Legal Pawn, where Cranston and Paul play a pair of scuzzy employees. With reality show cameras trained on them, the duo play dumb about Dreyfus, “Veep” and the Emmys in order to drive down the price; debate the merits of leading roles vs. supporting roles; and sing the praises of Mary Louise Parker and “Weeds.”

Watch it here:

Cranston and Paul may cross paths again on AMC's upcoming “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

The 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Seinfeld#Breaking Bad#Veep
TAGSAARON PAULBREAKING BADBryan CranstonEMMYS 2014Julia LouisDreyfusmary louise parkerSeinfeldveep

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP