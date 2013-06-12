Breaking: Chris D’Elia just posted the greatest Vine of all time

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Watch this Vine video just posted by comedian and former “Whitney” actor Chris D’Elia and tell me it isn’t the greatest thing you have ever seen. I feel so strongly about the wonderfulness of this that I’m offering a time-back guarantee. If you don’t absolutely love it, I will come over to your house and perform any 6-second task of your choosing. For example:
– I will brush one of your teeth.
– I will wash a single dirty fork.
– I will change the channel for you (but not to sports or anything weird like that).
– I will open a soda.
– I will Instagram your dinner (but there won’t be time to pick a filter).
– I will scratch your little gun puppy behind his ears.
Also? I promise I don’t just love this because Chris is shirtless.
Damnn…no time back for me. That was brilliant haha
I guess you can open a soda for me?
Diet or regular?
Reg, thanks.