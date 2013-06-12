Breaking: Chris D’Elia just posted the greatest Vine of all time

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Watch this Vine video just posted by comedian and former “Whitney” actor Chris D’Elia and tell me it isn’t the greatest thing you have ever seen. I feel so strongly about the wonderfulness of this that I’m offering a time-back guarantee. If you don’t absolutely love it, I will come over to your house and perform any 6-second task of your choosing. For example:

– I will brush one of your teeth.

– I will wash a single dirty fork.

– I will change the channel for you (but not to sports or anything weird like that).

– I will open a soda.

– I will Instagram your dinner (but there won’t be time to pick a filter).

– I will scratch your little gun puppy behind his ears.

Also? I promise I don’t just love this because Chris is shirtless.