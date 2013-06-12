Breaking: Chris D’Elia just posted the greatest Vine of all time

Watch this Vine video just posted by comedian and former “Whitney” actor Chris D’Elia and tell me it isn’t the greatest thing you have ever seen. I feel so strongly about the wonderfulness of this that I’m offering a time-back guarantee. If you don’t absolutely love it, I will come over to your house and perform any 6-second task of your choosing. For example:

– I will brush one of your teeth.

– I will wash a single dirty fork.

– I will change the channel for you (but not to sports or anything weird like that).

– I will open a soda.

– I will Instagram your dinner (but there won’t be time to pick a filter).

– I will scratch your little gun puppy behind his ears.

 Also? I promise I don’t just love this because Chris is shirtless.

