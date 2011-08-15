‘Breaking Dawn’ soundtrack sets November release date

Each installment of the insanely popular “Twilight Saga” film series has featured an equally insanely popular soundtrack. “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” doubtless, will be the same.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack has set a release date of Nov. 8, ten days before the film is set to drop into theaters. Summit/Chop Shop/Atlantic have yet to formally announce any of the participating artists or a tracklist, details to be revealed on a future date.

Director Bill Condon, however, has previously hinted that a “Twilight” cast member may be contributing to a track; Robert Pattinson and Jackson Rathbone are certainly musically inclined, and Kristen Stewart showed off her chops at Joan Jett in music flick “The Runaways.”

The British rock band Muse has contributed to all three previously released “Twilight” soundtracks, including an exclusive cut for “Eclipse” and an exclusive remix for “New Moon.”

Alexandra Patsavas returns as music supervisor for “Breaking Dawn.” it’s likely that any contributing artists will provide previously unreleased and exclusive tunes to her collection.

Carter Burwell will be scoring “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and “Part 2”; he was also the composer behind the first “Twilight” film, released in 2008.

Two of the three “Twilight” film soundtracks have topped the Billboard 200 album sales chart.