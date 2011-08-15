‘Breaking Dawn’ soundtrack sets November release date

#Robert Pattinson
08.15.11 7 years ago

Each installment of the insanely popular “Twilight Saga” film series has featured an equally insanely popular soundtrack. “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” doubtless, will be the same.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack has set a release date of Nov. 8, ten days before the film is set to drop into theaters. Summit/Chop Shop/Atlantic have yet to formally announce any of the participating artists or a tracklist, details to be revealed on a future date.

Director Bill Condon, however, has previously hinted that a “Twilight” cast member may be contributing to a track; Robert Pattinson and Jackson Rathbone are certainly musically inclined, and Kristen Stewart showed off her chops at Joan Jett in music flick “The Runaways.”

The British rock band Muse has contributed to all three previously released “Twilight” soundtracks, including an exclusive cut for “Eclipse” and an exclusive remix for “New Moon.”

Alexandra Patsavas returns as music supervisor for “Breaking Dawn.” it’s likely that any contributing artists will provide previously unreleased and exclusive tunes to her collection.

Carter Burwell will be scoring “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and “Part 2”; he was also the composer behind the first “Twilight” film, released in 2008.

Two of the three “Twilight” film soundtracks have topped the Billboard 200 album sales chart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson
TAGSalexandra patsavasBILL CONDONBREAKING DAWNBreaking Dawn Part 1JACKSON RATHBONEkristen stewartmuseRobert PattinsonTHE TWILIGHT SAGAThe Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1TWILIGHT: BREAKING DAWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP