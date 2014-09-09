BREAKING: U2’s new album, ‘Songs of Innocence,’ available free on iTunes

U2 has released its new album, “Songs of Innocence,” on iTunes for free.

The Irish superstars, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, made the announcement at the close of today”s Apple event in Cupertino, Calif.

The album, which features production by Danger Mouse, as well as Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder, Declan Gaffney and Flood, will be free to download to all iTunes account holders until mid-October, according to reports, in all 119 countries where iTunes is available.

“Songs of Innocence” will not be eligible to chart on the Billboard 200 because albums must be priced at no less than $3.49 in their first six weeks of release to be considered for chart inclusion.

In addition to download availability, the album is available for streaming on Beats music.

On Oct. 14, Interscope Records will make the album available to all retailers.

“Songs of Innocence” tracklisting

The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)

Every Breaking Wave

California (There Is No End To Love)

Song For Someone

Iris (Hold Me Close)

Volcano

Raised By Wolves

Cedarwood Road

Sleep Like A Baby Tonight

This Is Where You Can Reach Me Now

The Troubles

A deluxe edition will include acoustic versions of each song and four additional tracks, “Lucifer”s Hands,” “The Crystal Ballroom,” “The Troubles (Alternative version),” and “Sleep Like A Baby Tonight” (Alternative Perspective Mix by Tchad Blake).