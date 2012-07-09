Song of the Day Exclusive: Breathe Carolina’s ‘Hit and Run’ Wideboys remix

Over the last year, electro-pop rockers Breathe Carolina has made some huge strides. They earned a Hot 100 hit with “Blackout,” made it to No. 2 on Top Electronic Albums with latest set “Hell Is What You Make It,” joined the Warped Tour in a top spot and signed to Columbia.

Tomorrow (July 10), “Hell Is What You Make It” is getting a digital deluxe “Reloaded” reissue. Included in the set — via iTunes — is a hot revamp their dance floor banger “Hit and Run” by the Wideboys. For those playing at home, the British House collective Wideboys have left their stamp on remixes from Rihanna and Beyonce to Cascada and Eric Prydz.

Below, you can check out the exclusive premiere of the jam, which has adds more jagged edges and glittery stops to Breathe Carolina’s wild-eyed formula.

What’s in the water out in BC’s native Colorado? And where can we buy some?

You can at least buy “Hell Is What You Make It: Reloaded” here.

