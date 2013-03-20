‘Bridesmaids” Chris O’Dowd to lighten things up in ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Irish actor the actor Chris O’Dowd is best known for tickling funny bones in such TV and film projects as “The IT Crowd,” “Bridesmaids,” HBO’s “Girls” and, most recently, the Aussie musical comedy “The Sapphires.” However, he’ll soon make his mark in the world of superhero movies.

When O’Dowd recently told Indiewire that he was looking to break into “more dramatic stuff,” the actor revealed that he’ll be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Thor: The Dark World,” starring Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian hero.

He explained, “Actually…I didn’t think there was any way that I could be in a superhero movie, so I’ve done a scene in the new ‘Thor’ movie, just for that. I just do like one scene, which was quite fun.”

He Tweeted last year that he had shot a “date” scene with “Thor” co-star Natalie Portman.

However, don’t expect O’Dowd to become an action hero anytime soon. “I don”t know if I”d do an action movie because I don”t know if I could keep a straight face honestly,” he said.” I just think it”s so silly. Like I love watching them but I can”t imagine me doing one.”

“Thor” also features the rerun of cast members Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Anthony Hopkins and Rene Russo, plus newcomers Christopher Eccleston and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. “Game of Thrones” vet Alan Taylor directed.

O’Dowd will soon return to the small screen in Christopher Guest’s “The Family Tree.”

“Thor: The Dark World” will be released November 8.