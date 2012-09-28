Brit Marling and Wes Bentley join Terrence Malick-produced ‘Green Blade Rises’

“The Hunger Games” star Wes Bentley and Brit Marling (“Another Earth”) have joined the Abraham Lincoln biopic “The Green Blade Rises,” which “Tree of Life” helmer Terrence Malick is producing. Focusing on Lincoln’s childhood years, Bentley will play Honest Abe’s first teacher, while Marling will play Nancy, his biological mother.

The film centers on the formative years of the future-president, including the time he was abandoned by his father in the harsh winter wilderness, before he left home and embarked on a political path.



Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”) and Jason Clarke (“Public Enemies”) play Lincoln’s step-mother and father, respectively.

