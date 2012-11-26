5 reasons why will.i.am and Britney Spears’ ‘Scream & Shout’ is awful

Today, will.i.am’s “Scream & Shout” featuring Britney Spears was finally farmed to radio stations, a week after the single had a slippery debut post-leak. On Wednesday, the music video is set to premiere around Spears’ new gig on “The X Factor.” A preview to the Ben Mor-directed clip has been posted below.
I’ll admit it. The refrain “Scream and shout and let it all out” is super catchy. It’s got that. But a catchy phrase does not a great song make. Below I outline my hoarse-voiced disappointments with “Scream & Shout”:
1. Not enough Britney
The retread of “It’s Britney, Bitch” is the only recognizable Britney element to this dance track. Maybe she’s happy that singing in unison and laying down two lines of flaccid harmony only required a day of work in the studio (or a few megs of GarageBand files). But fans — including myself — are disappointed in this “collaboration,” entertainingly fake English accent aside.
2. Too much will.i.am
This is his track, from his album, yes. We didn’t show up for his “rhymes,” though, we showed up for Britney combining forces with somebody, anybody who puts her to work. will.i.am hasn’t earned a top 10 solo effort yet, and this is the play, particularly since his contribution on her last album, “Big Fat Bass,” went nowhere. It’s a packaging ploy, and I don’t appreciate it. However, it is the expected move from a man who first named his album “Black Einstein,” only to change it to a Twitter hashtag.
3. Combined, they sound awful
Do you remember on Guns ‘N Roses’ “Appetite for Destruction,” the first single “It’s So Easy” and Axl Rose has to double the vocals on the pre-chorus and it just sounds like crap because he’s shrill at an octave higher than Duff McKagen? See circa 0:55 and all its counterparts.
4. Look at this official single cover
Just look at it:
5. This is not a song
Around 3:10, when i.am reminds us: “It goes on and on and on and on.” Most every phrase written for the song is repeated ad nauseum. It doesn’t break, it takes no chances, it is a sample loop. A lot of dance music has dynamic, arc, heart, mettle. This does not. It is the aural equivalent of an animated .gif. It’s wallpaper (willpaper?) onto which you pin other art. It’s a desert of laser sounds, vocal processors and unsorted dance music ephemera, and no other life can be sustained.
Here is the preview to the “Scream & Shout” video. Britney, in a positive note, looks great.
My list:
1 It’s a song by Britney Spears and will.i.am
2 It’s a song by Britney Spears and will.i.am
3 It’s a song by Britney Spears and will.i.am
4 It’s a song by Britney Spears and will.i.am
5 It’s a song by Britney Spears and will.i.am
Actually its a song by Wiil.i.am featuring Britney Spears. :D
will.i.am should not be allowed to make any more mu…uh, noise. just unbearable.
Hey hey hater. Kiss kiss, guess I’ll see you later.
Britney is great in this, but as much as I WANT to like the song as a huge britney fan, i just cant :( oh well:(
I’m pretty sure Britney should just give up her music career. She has one song, I won’t even call it a hit maybe once a year. The rest of her music is just the same stuff that gets played occasionally in someones bedroom.
Number one reason it’s bad is because Britney Spears is even on it. Will.i.am could have sang with Fergie. At least Fergie can sing!
I personally think it’s a good song to dance to at least. It’s featuring Britney Spears on his album. Who the fuck cares if Britney’s not in it as much as you think she should be? It’s WILL.I.AM’s song, not hers. And have you heard a Britney song lately? They’re shit. Good day.
fuck you
How original, Jo! Thanks for the offer, but, I’d rather not.
You’re so right!
I actually like the song but the video could be better.
hey haters… just make your own song and sing it… and btw.. can all of you haters really sing??? comment… comment but never knew that you haters cantsing
Just because someone doesn’t like something doesn’t make them “a hater.” It just means they have a differing opinion.
This video goes on and on and on and on…love this song boring video
This video go on and on and on and on..Love this song but the video could be more exciting..
The single cover looks like the POWER BOTTON. It only has a W instead of the O. It is too…empty and where is the B that we’re all missing ://
The reason Britney isn’t in the video as much as Will I. AM is because it is his song FEATURING Britney Spears
The reason Will I A.M is in this more than Britney is because it’s his song FEATURING Britney Spears
lol..I used to like spears but she’s such a hack now. This song is terrible..her voice has been so digitally modified that I could easily say it’s not even her. It’s also funny that she’s embracing the “It’s britney b*tch” line…When the song first came out she said she didnt even want to say it and they made her. She also used to dance in all of her videos..You can say she didnt get a dance number because she’s FEATURED but look at the dancers..they’re all dancing and moving and she’s just flailing her arms around and they are editing it to make it look like she’s actually somewhat dancing…
lol..lets see..She sounds like an unrecognizable robot. While everyone is dancing around her..she is flailing her arms and edited to make it look like shes dancing. It’s also funny she is rolling with the “It’s britney bi*ch thing” when she actually said a few years ago she didn’t even want to say it and they made her…I used to love Spears but her music is just so goddamn terrible now.
no, it’s so easy is GNR’s SECOND single on AFD. but ok…
they’re just evverywhere. i love it how im checkin up things and my fav. band suddenly, magically appears. that makes me happy.
it’s so easy does not sound like crap.
it’s so easy is GNR’s SECOND single but fine.
that’s so awesome, the fact that i’m checkin out things online and suddenly, magically my fav. band appears. that makes me happy. i love it.
it’s so easy does not sound like crap.
I don’t think so. OK, will.i.am should have chosen Fergie instead of Britney. But I love this song: great beats, will.i.am sings and raps good and Britney sings better than in other songs. But I know, it’s your opinion, Katie. If I wrote it, I would have said: 5 reasons ehy it’s great!
I like this song because 1. It’s a song by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears. 2. A feature doesn’t mean you’re the main part in a song. 3. I think they sound perfectly fine together. 4. A single cover is just a cover. 5. The beat is great and that is what will.i.am is known for.
Music like art, is subjective. What one person likes another may not. Everyone has a right to an opinion. Having said that, I do think too many people have opinions shoved down their throats without realizing that its not their own. These days peope are all too happy to allow themselves to be told what to like and buy. Oh we’ll, that’s consumerism; conform and comply.
BTW, this song is awful.