Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa spring forth with March 29 releases

Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” will likely suck all the air out of the room for the plethora of other March 29 releases, but there”s a little something here for everyone. For headbangers, we”ve got new sets from Sum 41 and Cavalera Conspiracy. Nerdrockers can chew on a new Mountain Goats album and stoners can vege out to a new Snoop Dogg. Plus, Pearl Jam has something old and new for fans as part of the Seattle band”s ongoing 20th anniversary party. And just a reminder–if you’d prefer Radiohead’s “The King of Limbs” as a physical CD, this is your week.

Cavalera Conspiracy, “Blunt Force Trauma” (Roadrunner): The Cavalera brothers, Max and Iggor, reunite for their second Cavalera Conspiracy album, the follow-up to 2008″s “Inflikted.” How loud do you think it can go? Think Sepultura and then go to 11.

Beth Ditto, “Beth Ditto EP” (Deconstruction): Gossip lead singer goes on a busman”s holiday for her first official side project to collaborate with Simian Mobile Disco. SMD fans know she already collaborated with the duo on “Cruel Intentions” from its 2009 “Temporary Pleasures” album.

Wiz Khalifa, “Rolling Papers” (Atlantic): The rapper already struck gold with “Black and Yellow,” now we”ll see if he can hit platinum with his first album for Atlantic. “Roll Up” and “On My Level” featuring Too Short have not claimed the same heights as the Steelers” unofficial anthem.

Mary Mary, “Something Big” (Myblock/Columbia): Popular gospel duo returns with its sixth studio album full of inspiring, R&B-flavored anthems bolstered by their soaring harmonies.

The Mountain Goats, “All Eternals Deck” (Merge): Indie rock trio based in North Carolina and fronted by John Darnielle releases its 18th (!!) album, joining unlikely forces with death-metal maven Erik Rutan (Morbid Angel, Hate Eternal) to produce four of the tracks on the largely-acoustic effort.

Pearl Jam, “Vs./Vitalogy” (Epic/Legacy): As part of the band”s 20th anniversary festivities, the group is serving up 1993″s “Vs.” and 1994″s “Vitology” in a number of new and exciting ways by adding previously unreleased tracks and tons of other bells and whistles depending upon which incarnation you want and how much you want to spend.

Peter, Bjorn and John, “Gimme Some” (StarTime International): Swedish trio best know for 2006″s “Young Folks” returns with what John tells Spin is a “pure pop rock album.”

Snoop Dogg, “Doggumentary” (Priority/EMI): Everyone”s favorite cartoon rapper (really, shouldn”t he have his own Saturday morning cartoon by now?) is all over the map with his 11th album, which features collaborations with the Gorillaz, Willie Nelson (gee, what could he and Willie have in common? Wink, wink), as well as Kanye West, John Legend, Bootsy Collins and T-Pain and many more. We”re sure he”s still waiting for his invite to the Royal Wedding after penning the ever-classy “Wet” for Prince William”s bachelor party.

Britney Spears, “Femme Fatale” (Jive): Brit Brit returns with her seventh studio album with a little help from such friends as Max Martin, Dr. Luke, will.i.am and Travis Barker. The dance-heavy album”s first single, “Hold It Against Me,” debuted at No. 1. Read review here.

Sum 41, “Screaming Bloody Murder” (Island): Canadian rock band, now down to a trio, led by the ex-Mr. Avril Lavigne, Deryck Whibley releases its first album since 2007″s “Underclass Hero.” The long difficult birth included dismissing initial producer Gil Norton, leaving Whibley to produce himself.



Various Artists, “Mad Men: A Musical Companion (1960-1965)” (Hip-O/UMe): Two-disc set highlights artists from the “Mad Men” era including Jackie Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald and Dusty Springsteen. We don”t know when Season 5 will air, so in the meantime, enjoy the AMC series through this musical treat as you sip a smart cocktail or five.

Various Artists, “The Music Never Stopped” (Rhino): Soundtrack from movie based on an Oliver Sacks” true case study about a brain–damaged young man who reconnects with his estranged father through the music of The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and others.