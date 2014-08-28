Broken Bells believe we are not alone in ‘Control’ video: Watch

James Mercer and Danger Mouse (a.k.a. Brian Burton), collectively known at Broken Bells, definitely believe that we are not alone.
In the video for “Control,” the two perform before footage of space travel, crop circles, images of the earth from space, UFOs, and other signs that there is life out there far beyond our own life on Earth.
The combination of real news footage and the footage of the same pink orb that has appeared in every video for tunes from “After The Disco” creates the a cool, interplanetary vibe that fits the spacey “Control” perfectly as Mercer sings about not being in control.
The duo resumes its current tour Sept. 26. The video is below the tour dates.
09/26/14 – New York, NY – Rumsey Playfield
09/27/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
09/28/14 – Richmond, VA – The National
09/29/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10/01/14 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
10/02/14 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
10/04/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/05/14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
10/07/14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
10/08/14 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater
10/11/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/24-25/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
10/24-26/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival
10/28/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium
