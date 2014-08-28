Broken Bells believe we are not alone in ‘Control’ video: Watch

James Mercer and Danger Mouse (a.k.a. Brian Burton), collectively known at Broken Bells, definitely believe that we are not alone.

In the video for “Control,” the two perform before footage of space travel, crop circles, images of the earth from space, UFOs, and other signs that there is life out there far beyond our own life on Earth.

The combination of real news footage and the footage of the same pink orb that has appeared in every video for tunes from “After The Disco” creates the a cool, interplanetary vibe that fits the spacey “Control” perfectly as Mercer sings about not being in control.

The duo resumes its current tour Sept. 26. The video is below the tour dates.

09/26/14 – New York, NY – Rumsey Playfield

09/27/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

09/28/14 – Richmond, VA – The National

09/29/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/01/14 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

10/02/14 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/04/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/05/14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

10/07/14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/08/14 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

10/11/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/24-25/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

10/24-26/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

10/28/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium