Broken Bells’ lyric video for ‘Leave It Alone’ sums up the song’s isolation

Broken Bells” lyric video for the stark “Leave It Alone” is an appropriately bleak clip with a coldness that matches the downer lyrics.

The video features Broken Bells” “signature pink aesthetic,” according to a press release, in a geometric form that morphs from shapes into human parts as it moves through an isolated landscape. If you haven”t noticed the pink motif before, don”t feel bad. Here it is again in the minimalist video for the audio for the new album”s title track, “After the Disco,” and the “pseudo video” for first single, “Holding On For Life.”



It all ties in with the “intergalactic heroine,” played by Kate Mara, from the duo”s featurette for “After the Disco.”

The lyric video comes a day after “After the Disco” drops. The set, Broken Bells” second full-length album, is receiving rave reviews, including mine, which you can read here. Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and The Shins” James Mercer found greater compatibility and confidence on the album.

