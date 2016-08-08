‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘New Girl’ to crossover this fall

08.08.16

Jake Peralta, meet Jess Day. Nick Miller, babble on to your heart's content in front of Captain Holt. Schmidt, good luck flirting with Rosa Diaz. A New Girl/Brooklyn Nine-Nine crossover is in the works.

FOX announced today that characters from the two Tuesday comedies would meet in back-to-back episodes airing October 11 at 8 & 8:30 p.m. There aren't any details yet beyond the fact that the crossover will take place in New York, which raises the possibility that Coach might appear.

Here are the showrunners of each:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor: “BROOKLYN NINE-NINE crossing over with NEW GIRL is very exciting, but (and this is supposed to be a secret) it”s just the first step. Stay tuned for our two casts to do a soulful R&amp;B number  on EMPIRE, co-anchor the FOX 10 O”Clock News and connect for a touchdown on FOX NFL  SUNDAY. But in all seriousness, we”re all huge fans of NEW GIRL here at the Nine-Nine, and  we”re excited to see our characters interact and to work with their incredible writers and  producers. And also to see what their craft services are like, compared to ours.”

New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether: “The crossover episode has historically been the artistic high point of any show that has dared  to attempt it. Maybe  you remember ‘Blackout Thursday” on NBC, or even further back the infamous ‘Alf”/’Gilligan”s  Island” crossover of the late 1980s. NEW GIRL and BROOKLYN NINE-NINE will proudly and  humbly go where few shows have gone since the 1990s. We know we have big shoes to fill,  and we look forward to disappointing everyone. There”s a 50% chance Alf will also be in both  episodes. But there”s also a 50% chance that is a lie.”

What does everybody else think? Are you more or less excited for this crossover than for last season's Sleepy Hollow/Bones team-up?

