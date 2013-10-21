Bruce Campbell confirms his interest in ‘Army of Darkness 2’

(CBR) Bruce Campbell dropped some groovy news at Wizard World Nashville Comic Con over the weekend: He”s game for more “Army of Darkness” action.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Campbell gave con-goers the big news about returning to the role of boom-stick-wielding, chainsaw-handed Ash Williams in a new “Army of Darkness” project.

“The last one was 22 years ago,” he said. “I just haven”t been racing to do it. Sam Raimi is just a little bit busy making the biggest movies in Hollywood. I used to be busy. Now I”m not. That”s why I”m here.”

He joked about the possible “Army of Darkness 2” plot: “Ash would have to stop occasionally from chasing some deadite to catch his breath. Maybe we could do that, I guess. That would be exciting. Fight in a walker. That would be all right. Hit them with my cane. Fake them out, have a fake heart attack, distract a zombie. I like it.”

“All right sir,” he concluded, seemingly more seriously, “the answer is yes.”