Bruce Springsteen selected as MusiCares Person of the Year

Bruce Springsteen will be honored at 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year on Feb. 8, 2013.

The event, presented by the Recording Academy, will feature artists saluting The Boss. Part honorees include Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, James Taylor and Paul Simon.

Honorees are chosen in recognition of their creative accomplishments and charitable work.

“Bruce Springsteen is a truly gifted and Renaissance artist of the time, a national treasure and an exemplary humanitarian,” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the MusiCares Foundation. “His career is a testament to the power of creative excellence, and his contributions as a philanthropist speak to the tenacity of the human spirit.”

Proceeds from the evening go to MusiCares, the Recording Academy”s offshoot that provides financial, medical and personal assistance.

MusiCares Person of the Year will be held in Los Angeles two days before the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.