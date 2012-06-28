Bruce Springsteen selected as MusiCares Person of the Year

#Brian Wilson #Bruce Springsteen
06.28.12 6 years ago

Bruce Springsteen will be honored at 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year on Feb. 8, 2013.

The event, presented by the Recording Academy, will feature artists saluting The Boss. Part honorees include Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, James Taylor and Paul Simon.

Honorees are chosen in recognition of their creative accomplishments  and charitable work.

“Bruce Springsteen is a truly gifted and Renaissance artist of the time, a national treasure and an exemplary humanitarian,” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the MusiCares Foundation. “His career is a testament to the power of creative excellence, and his contributions as a philanthropist speak to the tenacity of the human spirit.”

Proceeds from the evening go to MusiCares, the Recording Academy”s offshoot that provides financial, medical and personal assistance.

MusiCares Person of the Year will be held in Los Angeles two days before the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brian Wilson#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBARBRA STREISANDBRIAN WILSONBRUCE SPRINGSTEENjames taylormusicaresPAUL MCCARTNEYpaul simonSTEVIE WONDERthe grammystony bennett

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP