Springsteen has ‘High Hopes’ for single today and new album in January

11.25.13 5 years ago
Last week it was announced that Bruce Springsteen was going to release a new single, “High Hopes” today. The speculation that went with that announcement is that an album would soon follow. 
That speculation has proven accurate this morning with a press release announcing that an album, also by the name of “High Hopes,” will hit store shelves on January 14, 2014. The album has been recorded in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Australia, and New York City. It is Springsteen’s 18th studio album.
“High Hopes,” which includes some unreleased material from the past decade, features members of the E Street Band, Tom Morello-who joined the E Street Band on the Australia tour-and more. Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici, who passed away in 2011 and 2008 respectively, also appear on some tracks. Speaking of Morello and his influence on the album, Springsteen says “Tom and his guitar became my muse, pushing the rest of this project to another level.”
You can check out the video for the single “High Hopes” below, and the song list for the album is as follows:
1. High Hopes (Tim Scott McConnell) – featuring Tom Morello
2. Harry’s Place – featuring Tom Morello
3. American Skin (41 Shots) – featuring Tom Morello
4. Just Like Fire Would (Chris J. Bailey) – featuring Tom Morello
5. Down In The Hole
6. Heaven’s Wall – featuring Tom Morello
7. Frankie Fell In Love
8. This Is Your Sword
9. Hunter Of Invisible Game – featuring Tom Morello
10. The Ghost of Tom Joad – duet with Tom Morello
11.The Wall
12. Dream Baby Dream (Martin Rev and Alan Vega) – featuring Tom Morello

