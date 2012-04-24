Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson take on Cobra in new ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ trailer

Hollywood studios are giving the nation’s theater owners a big show and tell this week during the annual CinemaCon (formerly ShoWest) convention in Las Vegas. Monday night Paramount Pictures presented their upcoming slate and their two major summer releases, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Dictator,” were the stars of the show. Paramount debuted a new trailer for “G.I. Joe” to get attendees excited (and Dwayne Johnson made a personal appearance) and the studio made sure moviefans could check it out online as well.

The new preview sets up the story pretty neatly. The Joes get ambushed and framed at the same time by their good friends Cobra. To make matters worse, Cobra also has infiltrated the U.S. government and clearly isn’t looking to tackle the budget deficit or high gas prices (uh oh). Roadblock (Johnson) and some other remaining Joes (turns out a lot of the stars of the first movie are now conveniently dead) find the “original” G.I. Joe (Bruce Willis) hoping he can help them take down Cobra once and for all. Oh, and like ninjas fighting on the side of mountains and stuff.

You can check the trailer out for yourself embedded below.

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” opens nationwide on June 29.