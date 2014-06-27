Bruce Willis is on the hunt for ‘The Prince’ in new trailer

(CBR) Did you know that Bruce Willis, John Cusack and Jason Patric are starring together in a movie? Neither did we until we saw this trailer for “The Prince” pop up on Yahoo! Movies.

Directed by Brian A. Miller (House of the Rising Sun) from a script by Jeremy Passmore (“Red Dawn,” “Special”) and Andre Fabrizio (“San Andreas”), the film features Patric as an assassin who”s forced out of retirement and into his old stomping grounds of New Orleans when his daughter goes missing. Unfortunately, Willis” crime boss has been waiting years for him to return so he can settle an old score.

“The Prince,” which also stars 50 Cent and South Korean pop star/actor Rain (“Speed Racer,” “Ninja Assassin”), arrives in theaters and on demand Aug. 22.