Bruce Willis sets Valentine’s Day 2013 as ‘A Good Day To Die Hard’

These days, movie news can break anywhere. Case in point, Tom Rothman using Jim Rome’s show to reveal the first major details for “Die Hard 5.”
I think Rome does very good work, and there’s a reason he’s one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting. His radio talk show is gigantic, and he’s an incredibly well-known media figure. Even so, it’s still odd that Rothman, the co-chairman and CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment, would pick Rome’s show as the place to unveil the plans for the future of John McClane, the New York City beat cop with the worst luck in the world.
In keeping with the tradition of the series so far, don’t expect a number in the title. Instead, Fox has announced this new one as “A Good Day To Die Hard,” and they’ve staked their claim on February 14, 2013 for release. The film will be set in Russia, where McClane goes to try and convince local Moscow cops to go easy on his son, who did something stupid while on vacation. When McClane arrives, though, he quickly realizes that things aren’t right, and suddenly two generations of McClanes find themselves confronting terrorists whose actions threaten the entire world.
Sounds like the first task that Fox has got to get right is finding John McClane Jr., or whatever his name is. Skip Woods wrote the script for the film, and John Moore is directing, and it seems like they’ve long since abandoned the notion that McClane should be involved in human scale mayhem. “Live Free Or Die Hard” felt like they were pushing these films to a global scale, and it traded heavily on the family thing with Mary Elizabeth Winstead co-starring as Lucy, McClane’s daughter.
Now we’re going to spend time with the other McClane kid while blowing up Russian locations and playing James Bond. I guess if you’re going to keep making “Die Hard” films, the only way to do it is to get bigger and bigger and broader and broader. Bruce Willis is the one really calling the shots on this franchise these days, and so this is his vision of John McClane. I’m sure he’ll be instrumental in picking the young actor to play his son, too, because so much of the film will hinge on whatever chemistry they have together.
I’m sure we’ll hear more about the film as it gears up to start production in January of 2012. For now, I’ll give this news a muted “yippee-ki-yay.”
The title should be ‘Die Hard 5: Die Hardest’.
Shia LaBeouf, Anton Yelchin, Zac Efron, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, Chad Michael Murray, Chace Crawford or James Lafferty as John “Jack” McClane, Jr.
I can really never get enough of this franchise. McClane is bad ass, Bruce Willis is bad ass, and the name of the movie is bad ass. Winning all around.
This laughable fossil going back to work ‘cuz Dummi and his horsefaced gurrls have to move back in with him ?
The world DOES NOT NEED another one of his silly turdflop movies.
John Moore? The John(Behind Enemy Lines, Max Payne, insert horrible movie here…)Moore. I’ll pass. Still love the original.
Didn’t they already kind of do that with Indiana Jones & the Aliens Movie? Hopefully it’s good. While I find it hard to get excited about sequels, especially this many down the pipeline, maybe we should all jump for joy that they have not given it the remake/”reboot” treatment.
-Cheers
Zach Levi or Charlie Hunnam
Willis should play both roles, he can just wear a wig and be digitally made young to play the son… like an Eddie Murphy movie.
Personally i just don’t get it. Why make it so complex?
All they need is McClane in a convoluted environment where he’s alone with terrorists and impossible odds. Too much of anything else just gets in the way.
The reason the first movie is a kind of masterpiece is because of its simplicity and claustrophobia. It doesn’t relent. Never pauses for breath. Knows exactly what it’s doing and doesn’t pretend to be otherwise.
What’s this “sports”?
I’ve liked all the Die Hards, with varying degrees, which I can’t say about other action franchises. Guess the Warlock won’t show up in this one (but I kinda think it’d be funny if he did. The kid angle is played out but it all depends on who they cast. I’d rather see him forced to protect William Atherton!
I’m calling it: BEN FOSTER as McClane Jr. Keep this in mind when they announce it. I should get a prize if I’m right :)
A better title could have been “Everyday I’m Dieharderin”.
Rumer Willis should play McClane’s son, because I refuse to believe she’s a girl.
“In keeping with the tradition of the series so far, don’t expect a number in the title”.
Well, except for Die Hard 2, of course…
which is known as …. Die Harder
The subtitle “Die Harder” only appeared on Fox’s marketing materials (one-sheets, trailers, etc.) for the film back in 1990 and subsequent home video covers. The title card in the film only reads as “DIE HARD 2”. So, it’s perfectly understandable that different people will refer to the film as either “Die Hard 2” or “Die Harder”.
The marketing team at Fox has a history of adding subtitles to films that don’t appear on the actual film or altering a film title for the marketing materials; other examples are “X2: X-Men United” and “Independence Day,” the latter of which became “ID4” on posters, banners, trailers and such.
If they want the John McClane Jr. role to be awesome, there’s only one perfect casting choice: Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad”.
AS long as it goes back to R instead of pg-13 like the last one I will be looking forward to this…