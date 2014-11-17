Bruno Mars gets a perm, is more fly than you in Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Funk’ video

#SNL
11.17.14

We already knew Bruno Mars has the spirit of cool about him. Now, in his and Mark Ronson's throwback tune “Uptown Funk,” he takes that cool, gives it a perm and wraps it in a bandana, threw a flashy pink jacket on top of it and forced us to understand this “cool” of which he speaks.

“Uptown Funk” is the lead single off of Ronson's forthcoming album “Uptown Special,” and with the use of as many Uptowns, you may get a sense of the brand  of retro he's pushing. Mars is a genuine singing beast on this sure-fire hit, though we also appreciate how he's just an eensy bit effeminate and a bucket load of sassy in this video clip.

Watch for Ronson and Mars on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 22, when they'll take the stage in conjunction with host Cameron Diaz. Ronson promises another “special guest” for that night, so you may want to tune in to see who could possible out-cool Mars.

“Uptown Special” will be released on Jan. 27 via RCA. Do you like “Uptown Funk?” Or do you love it?

