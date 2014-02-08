Bruno Mars sees huge bounce on next week’s album chart

Bruno Mars sees a huge Super Bowl bounce as his two albums both rebound back into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week.

Mars” sophomore set, “Unorthodox Jukebox,” leaps to No. 3 (70,000), while his 2010 debut, “Doo Wops & Hooligans” climbs back onto the chart at No. 10 (27,000).

No titles surpass the 100,000 mark next week as it looks like “Now That”s What I Call Music 49” will bow in the top spot with sales of 85,000. However, this week”s leader, the “Frozen” soundtrack, could spoil “Now”s” party, though it is likely to drop to No. 2 with sales of 80,000.

In addition to “Now,” there are plenty of other bows on the chart, including Toni Braxton & Babyface”s duets album, “Love, Marriage & Divorce,” at No. 4 (55,000); Broken Bells” “After the Disco” at No. 5 (45,000) and girl group Little Mix”s “Salute” at No. 6.

Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” will likely be at No. 7 (35,000), the 2014 Grammy Nominees compilation at No. 8 (35,000) and “Beyonce” from Beyonce at No. 9 (35,000), according to Hits Daily Double.