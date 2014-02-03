Bruno Mars sees sales surge after Super Bowl halftime performance

Bruno Mars saw an immediate bump in sales following his halftime performance at Super Bowl XLVIII Sunday (2) night.

The sales chart closes each Sunday at midnight for the week, but it would appear that enough folks liked what they heard during his energetic set to purchase his current album, “Unorthodox Jukebox,” immediately. Billboard predicts that it will sell up to 40,000 copies, up 164% from last week”s 15,000. His show featured special guests Red Hot Chili Peppers on a robust “Give It Away.”

That tally would be enough to send the album soaring back into the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and could place it as high as No. 6. The last time the album, released in 2012, was in the top 10 was in September. “Unorthodox Jukebox” was already poised to see a 25% increase to around 19,000 after Mars won best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

As Billboard notes, unlike many other past Super Bowl performers, Mars has only two albums out, so it”s a relatively easy choice for consumers to pick up his latest one, whereas most artists have a much deeper catalog and, therefore, don”t necessarily see one title increased by such numbers. For example, after Beyonce appeared as the 2013 halftime entertainment, her latest album, “4,” came back on the Billboard 200 at No. 100, selling 4,000 copies.