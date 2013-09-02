Bryan Cranston denies he’s playing Lex Luthor in ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

(CBR) Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston may have inadvertently fueled rumors that he”ll play the villain in Warner Bros.” Man of Steel sequel when he joked last month that, “I like Lex Luthor. I think he”s misunderstood. He”s a lovable, sweet man.” And now, nearly three weeks later, the three-time Emmy winner is trying to rein in some of the speculation.
While speaking with The Boston Globe about starring as Lyndon B. Johnson in the play All the Way, Cranston was of course asked about the widely circulated report that he”ll portray Lex Luthor in no fewer than six movies.
“Six?” the actor laughed. “This is all news to me. I think that maybe my name is bandied about because I”m known to be bald. ‘What bald guy can we get?” The reality is they can take any actor and shave his head or put a bald cap on him.”
Indeed, the Cranston rumor first surfaced early last month, around the same time famously bald actor Mark Strong (Green Lantern, Sherlock Holmes) was mentioned for the role of Superman”s arch-nemesis.
Although the Globe didn”t seem entirely convinced by Cranston”s dismissal of the report – the writer followed up by asking whether he”d consider calling Gene Hackman for advice about the character – the actor makes it fairly clear his mind is on other, non-Superman-related projects.
Following All the Way, he”ll direct another episode of Modern Family, and then, “I think I”ll relax the rest of the year. There”s some irons in the fire, things that people are talking about, but nothing is set.”
The Man of Steel sequel, which apparently will be called Superman vs. Batman or Batman vs. Superman, is expected to begin shooting in Michigan in early 2014. The film, which stars Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, opens July 17, 2015.
Its amazing what useless lemmings all you ‘entertainment’ movie sites are. First you run with stories, then somebody else denies a story, then you all deny a story, then somebody else comfirms a story and then you all confirm a story. If Warners came out with a press release tomorrow confirming Cranston, would you go stick your head up your ass ? Admit your mistake? Probably not. Most of you guys aren’t even in the business, so what the hell do you know about anything anyway? So what if Cranston is not cast as ‘Lex’. Its the fun of the speculation and the sizzle that drives there stories, that has managed to take aeway all the hate directed at Ben Affleck’s casting as ‘Batman’. What don’t you all just give it a rest, agree that you are not investigative reporters, and that you base all your news on the usual studio issued press releases. Quit giving your authoritative opinions and give us all a break.
Look, comments! People are reading the articles! They are passionate and engaged with what is displayed on the screen. I think I’ll buy some more ad space for our upcoming movie.
So you say you don’t run fiction stories. Then what do you call your inane new series called “What If”…kicking off with “What If River Phoenix HadLived?” That’s about as off-base and wallowing in poor taste that’s out there. Like an article saying “What If Drew McWeeny Died ? Same stupid idea. Just stick with re-writing press releases like you are paid to do and let the rest of us be entertained.
@chasturning
If WB announces Cranston is cast, explain to us what mistake they would have to admit please. Nowhere in this article is it stated that he will not be playing Luthor. The report is that Cranston is denying that he’s been cast and that will be true no matter who end up getting the part.