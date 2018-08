Last year, parent Adam Mansbach wrote a children”s book parody about the frustrations of getting a child to go to bed. “Go the F&*k to Sleep” was an instant success, helped along by some fantastic narration by Samuel L. Jackson.

For the sequel, lamenting the years of picky eating, Audible has enlisted the help of Bryan Cranston. You can listen to the clip below OR download the whole audio book for free at Audible”s website.

Warning: NSFW language.