Bryan Cranston to break bad in thriller ‘Cold Comes the Night’

#Bryan Cranston
07.25.13 5 years ago

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is set to do more bad things in the upcoming noir thriller “Cold Comes the Night.” 

It was announced today that Sony will distribute the film, which is currently in post-production. 

Cranston stars alongside “Star Trek Into Darkness'” Alice Eve, Logan Marshall-Green (“Prometheus”), Ursula Parker (“Louie”) and Leo Fitzpatrick (“The Wire”).

“Cold” centers on a broke motel owner (Eve) who is taken hostage by a heartless crook (Cranston) as he’s trying to recover some stolen cash from a crooked cop (Marshall-Green). Murder, double-crosses and story twists ensue.

“Cold Comes the Night” is directed by Tze Chun (“Children of Invention”), and written by Chun, Osgood Perkins, and Nick Simon (“Removal”). 

The film is produced by Syncopated Films’ Mynette Louie and Trevor Sagan of Sasquatch Films.
No release date has yet be set. 

Cranston will soon be seen reprising his Emmy-winning role on the final season of AMC’s “Braking Bad,” before facing “Godzilla” on the big screen next summer. 

