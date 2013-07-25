Bryan Cranston to break bad in thriller ‘Cold Comes the Night’

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is set to do more bad things in the upcoming noir thriller “Cold Comes the Night.”

It was announced today that Sony will distribute the film, which is currently in post-production.

Cranston stars alongside “Star Trek Into Darkness'” Alice Eve, Logan Marshall-Green (“Prometheus”), Ursula Parker (“Louie”) and Leo Fitzpatrick (“The Wire”).

“Cold” centers on a broke motel owner (Eve) who is taken hostage by a heartless crook (Cranston) as he’s trying to recover some stolen cash from a crooked cop (Marshall-Green). Murder, double-crosses and story twists ensue.

“Cold Comes the Night” is directed by Tze Chun (“Children of Invention”), and written by Chun, Osgood Perkins, and Nick Simon (“Removal”).

The film is produced by Syncopated Films’ Mynette Louie and Trevor Sagan of Sasquatch Films.