Bryan Singer confirms Bishop and Warpath appearing in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

#Ellen Page #Michael Fassbender #Halle Berry #Patrick Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #Marvel
04.24.13 5 years ago

Get ready for even more mutants in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Director Bryan Singer has been steadily delivering information about the upcoming Marvel superhero film through various social media platforms, and his latest Vine post confirms that two new mutants will be joining the fray. The film deals with alternate realities and merges the mutant teams seen in the first three films and the 2011 prequel “X-Men: First Class.”

Along with the tagline “Every mutant needs a place to sit,” the Vine post Includes images of quickly-glimpsed chairs with names, including Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Magneto (Ian McKellen/Michael Fassbender), Xavier (Patrick Stewart/James McAvoy), Storm (Halle Berry), Ice Man (Shawn Ashmore), Colossus (Daniel Cudmore), Blink (Fan Bingbing), Kitty Pryde (Ellen Page) and two new names: Bishop and Warpath.

Check it out below:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

It’s been previously revealed that “Intouchables” star Omar Sy was joining the cast, and it’s being widely assumed that he’ll taken the role of Bishop, a mutant who can absorb energy and has superhuman strength.

Meanwhile, Warpath will allegedly be played by Booboo Stewart (“The Twilight Saga”). The character was introduced in “New Mutants” and possesses superhuman strength and speed. His older brother, Thunderbird, was once in the X-Men.

For some reason, fellow mutants Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Rogue (Anna Paquin), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) didn’t get a place to sit in Singer’s Vine post, although they’ll certainly be seen in the film.   

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens July 18, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ellen Page#Michael Fassbender#Halle Berry#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#Marvel
TAGSANNA PAQUINBishopbooboo stewartBryan SingerDays of Future PastEllen Pagefirst classHalle BerryHUGH JACKMANJENNIFER LAWRENCEMarvelMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTOMAR SYPATRICK STEWARTSHAWN ASHMOREWarpath

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP