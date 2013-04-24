Bryan Singer confirms Bishop and Warpath appearing in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Get ready for even more mutants in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Director Bryan Singer has been steadily delivering information about the upcoming Marvel superhero film through various social media platforms, and his latest Vine post confirms that two new mutants will be joining the fray. The film deals with alternate realities and merges the mutant teams seen in the first three films and the 2011 prequel “X-Men: First Class.”

Along with the tagline “Every mutant needs a place to sit,” the Vine post Includes images of quickly-glimpsed chairs with names, including Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Magneto (Ian McKellen/Michael Fassbender), Xavier (Patrick Stewart/James McAvoy), Storm (Halle Berry), Ice Man (Shawn Ashmore), Colossus (Daniel Cudmore), Blink (Fan Bingbing), Kitty Pryde (Ellen Page) and two new names: Bishop and Warpath.

Check it out below:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

It’s been previously revealed that “Intouchables” star Omar Sy was joining the cast, and it’s being widely assumed that he’ll taken the role of Bishop, a mutant who can absorb energy and has superhuman strength.

Meanwhile, Warpath will allegedly be played by Booboo Stewart (“The Twilight Saga”). The character was introduced in “New Mutants” and possesses superhuman strength and speed. His older brother, Thunderbird, was once in the X-Men.

For some reason, fellow mutants Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Rogue (Anna Paquin), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) didn’t get a place to sit in Singer’s Vine post, although they’ll certainly be seen in the film.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens July 18, 2014.