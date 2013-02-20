Bryan Singer shares a familiar image from ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ set

It will be more than a year until we get to see the return of most of the original “X-Men” cast in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

However, with the sequel scheduled to start shooting in Montreal in April, Singer wants to reassure fans that the style and set of the film will reflect both the post-“X-Men: First Class” world and the familiar digs of the first two “X-Men” films.

Take a look at this set photo:

Look familiar? We’ll likely see Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X in that very hallway. Previously, Singer revealed a pic of the two Professor Xs’ wheelchairs.

“Future Past” takes place ten years after “First Class,” and involves both the original team seen in Singer’s films and the the heroes from “First Class,” which was directed by Matthew Vaughn. Ian McKellan, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore and Hugh Jackman are all returning to the mutant team, who will share the screen with their “First Class” counterparts, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult. “Game of Thrones” vet Peter Dinklage is also joining the Marvel mutant movie.

Singer also hinted that “Future Past” will be featured at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego (surprise, surprise) by tweeting, “How many days until @Comic_Con? #XMen#DaysofFuturePast #SDCC”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens in 3D and 2D July 18, 2014.