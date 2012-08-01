Bryan Singer teases further details on ‘Days Of Future Past’ and X-Men continuity

“X-Men: First Class” felt to me like a Hail Mary pass, a last-ditch effort to figure out what to do with the franchise, and the creative and commercial success of the film seems to have surprised the studio tremendously.
Part of what happened with the film was based on time, or the lack thereof. They had a very tight production window on “X-Men: First Class,” and in situations where that happens, there is far less opportunity for anyone to second guess a choice. Matthew Vaughn and his writing partner Jane Goldman crafted something that gave a shot of adrenaline to the series, and it’s little wonder they’ve been brought back to work on the second film in this new series as well.
When word broke recently about the possible title of the sequel, we double-checked with the MPAA and confirmed that the title “Days Of Future Past” had indeed been registered as the title. That’s exciting because, like with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” the title immediately suggests a particularly well-known story arc from the comics.
Now, thanks to a recent interview with Bryan Singer, an idea is floating around out there that matches some of the recent rumors I’ve heard about the film. Singer hints that this movie could somehow connect the films he made with these new movies, something that would be hard to do based on the details that don’t match up in terms of timeline and back-story. Sure, Hugh Jackman made a laugh-out-loud funny cameo in “First Class,” but it seemed like a joke and nothing more.
This time, though, they may use the time travel aspects of “Days Of Future Past” to travel directly into the movies that Singer made, an exciting idea. That would mean we’d have to see the same cast from those movies return as well as the cast of “First Class,” meaning there’s a chance we could see James Marsden and Halle Berry and Famke Janssen and more, right there alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender.
I love it when sequels break the rules of what a sequel is “allowed” to do, and “Days Of Future Past” certainly provides that opportunity. I don’t think anyone expects a straight adaptation of the story from the comics, but using that general idea to explore notions of what the X-Men world has been, what it could be, and where it’s going… that’s exciting. That’s the kind of thinking that makes franchise films exciting instead of just another squeezed-out Big Mac. At this point, they could retrofit the things they didn’t like about the first three films, bring everything in line in one solid continuity, and roll forward with two totally different timelines from that point. It pretty much gives them a blank slate, which is rare when you reach what is technically the seventh film in a franchise, since “The Wolverine” will hit theaters before this one does.
We’ll see how this comes together, and we’ll be paying close attention.
YES!!!
Erase X3 from existence, as Marty McFly and his brother and sister almost were!!!
Make it so Kitty Pride is sent back in time by Frasier-Beast to prevent the death of Xavier and get rid of the lame version of Dark Phoenix all at the same time!
All I want for Christmas: Stewart and McAvoy as Xavier(s) facing off against Fassbender & McKellen as Magneto(s)… AT THE SAME TIME, IN THE SAME SPACE!!!
Hell yes!!!
Also would be cool to see someone like Giancarlo Esposito tackle Bishop. But I’m thinking more about already established characters… the idea of [SPOILER]
Kitty Pryde just sending her mind back in time (yeah, weird, right?) was always kind of wonky. It would make more sense for one of the super-smart or super-mechanical mutants to develop time travel to have Ellen Page (or an older Kitty, perhaps the ass-kicking Eliza Dushku?) travel back in time.
Sounds like they are going into Back To The Future Part 2 territory, which is alright if it’s done right….just gets a bit complicated with all the paradox permutations.
I think that is smart since it kind of does what the last Star Trek movie did. It lets them keep each movie canonical and opens up the possibility to do whatever they want without invalidating the previous movies. They can also at some point reintegrate Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, etc. or various ideas that were left unfulfilled from the first two (we can largely ignore the third) and have the series move into the future in a much more harmonious way. Plus, maybe we get to see Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in their roles again mashed up with McAvoy and Fassbender. Actually, looking at both casts, there is a good opportunity for a LOT of great actors in one movie.
I seriously believe, more than any comic book film that’s ever come out or will come out, Days of Future Past has the endless possibilities and ability to be the best.
We thought The Avengers or some future JLA film was/could be the best team-up film ever?
WRONG! (as Singer’s Lex Luthor might say)
Imagine McAvoy and Stewart sharing scenes, or Fassbender and McKellen sharing scenes, or fighting side-by-side… TOGETHER!!!
Imagine Cyclops meeting his (in this filmic universe) older brother, but when HE is the older one.
Imagine Frasier-Beast attacking bad guys while About A Boy-Beast has his back.
The possibilities are pretty much endless.
And the very best part, the part that would send fanboys cheering into the streets, is that Vaughn and Singer can use this story to ERASE ROTHMAN AND RATNER’S HORRIBLE X3 OUT OF CONTINUITY!!!
Think about it! We would no longer be forced to accept what happened in that POS film as canon.
We would no longer have to live in a world where Patrick Stewart couldn’t return to play Xavier, where Cyclops is dead, where Jean Grey as Dark Phoenix was incredibly LAME and neutered.
Where Patrick Stewart’s Xavier was walking in the 1980’s, when we all saw him in a wheel chair in 1962.
Vaughn and Singer, using the impetus of Days of Future Past can completely UNDO every horrible decision and utter contempt for fans and the series itself that Rothman showed and forced on us with X3.
They can CHANGE and ALTER the horrible fate of the “future” part of the franchise given to us by Ratner.
In Days of Future Past, Rothman and Ratner are like the evil Sentinal overlords, and Vaughn and Singer are the scrappy mutants who get to fix everything and put it all right and correct.
This can be the greatest comic book film ever made.
It is already, before it’s even finished being written, the most exciting… because of all of the possibilities it offers us.
My head is literally swimming. I can’t sleep. I have visions dancing in my head of living in a world where X3 has been erased from filmic canon, where it’s basically rendered non-existent by two heroes named Matthew Vaughn and Bryan Singer.
Bliss. Pure frakking bliss.
There’s no way you’re not going to be disappointed by this one.
Haha… seriously, I know the film will be good. Will it be as good as I imagine?
Maybe it’ll be BETTER than I can imagine.
As long as it’s as good as XMFC, I’ll be happy.
If it erases Rothman & The Rat’s horrible X film out of continuity, then it might be the most awesome film ever. ;-)
Has the “Second Look at DK Rises” been abandoned?
I can remember Drew taking a long time to get his Inception second look piece out as well. I don’t think he expects the anticipation he creates when he says he’s going to do something like this. But based on his previous “second look” pieces it’s worth the wait. He has a family AND keeps Motion Captured updated regularly. That’s two full time jobs. The piece will come…have faith.
Please God, Please keep Brian Singer away from all comic book movies.
He ruined X-Men, X-3 was the only one with any balls. He killed the Superman franchise reboot. He makes all of his lead characters to weak and whiny.
Maybe since Nolan is done with Batman, he should try to fix Singer’s weak X-Men like he is trying to do with the new Man of Steel!!!!
First it’s Raimi’s ‘terrible’ Spider-Man movies and now we’re revising history to say that Bryan Singer’s X-Men movies suck? This is why we can’t have nice things.
Hold up a minunte… Singer completely shit the bed with Superman Returns, no question. That whole “Let’s pay homage to Donner, it’s sort of a sequel but not really” crap was just terrible. You called it a reboot, but it really wasn’t a reboot at all, and that’s part of why it sucked so bad.
The first X-Men movie was hardly perfect, but it was a decent, solid beginning. Certainly better than most of what had passed for comic book adaptations prior to then. Without that movie’s success, we might not have the “comic book movie renaissance” we’re enjoying now.
X2, which you didn’t even mention, Jim, remains one of the better comic book movies ever made. It still holds up really well (not surprising, since it was partly based on the excellent “God Loves, Man Kills” comic).
X3 had “balls”? More like it sucked balls… You preferred that butchering of the Dark Phoenix saga to X2? Honestly? X3, along with Superman Returns and Spidey 3, remains one of the worst comic book movies ever. Clearly, Singer’s leaving to screw up Superman, and FOX replacing Singer with Brett Ratner, were not good ideas at all.
Singer did admirable, if imperfect, work on those first two X-Men movies and he was involved with “First Class,” which turned out far better than it had any right to. Glad to see he’ll be involved with the next movie too.
I’m not certain how the movie version of “Days of Future Past” is going to work, but they’re working with a classic story, and anything that can (potentially) erase both X3 and the Wolverine movie (neither of which involved Singer) from continuity is a good thing.
Hell, as it is if you pretend that neither X3 or Wolverine happened, then the continuity of the first two movies with First Class actually holds pretty well!
Well the numbers don’t lie. Critics can give good and bad reviews, but the money doesn’t lie.
Just look at the all time list. Wolverine(#156) and X-3(#82) made way more money than X-Men(#211) and X-2(#104). Singer just sucks and need to find more fluffy movies suited to his style.
It wasn’t X-Men that started the “comic book movie renaissance”, it was Raimi’s Spider-Man(#12). Raimi’s Spider-Man did not suck, the numbers prove it!! It was a 1.1 billion dollar franchise, S1(#12), S2(#17), S3(#23).
When the new Wolverine movie comes out, it WILL make more money than First Class. Because where is First Class ranked? #240, narrowly beating out Paul Blart Mall Cop (#241).
Brian Singer SUCKS!!!
We’re calling Singer’s X2 “fluff” compared to Ratner’s “all the mutants shoot fireballs!” fight scenes?
We’re calling Singer’s Usual Suspects, Apt Pupil and ‘Valkyrie’ “fluff”?
I really don’t want to feed the troll, but X-Men really was the movie that started the comic book renaissance, hot on the heels of Blade. Blade was like “you’ll see more like this”, X-Men was saying “the new-comic book movie is here!” and Spider-Man was like “And it’s here to stay”. It’s okay if you’re not old enough to remember how things were, but don’t rely on boxofficemojo to prove a point that has nothing to do with money.
Which brings me to point two; Transformers Revenge of the Fallen made more money than Moon. Is it a better movie? No. Is it even a better science fiction film? No. Commercial success doesn’t mean a film is better (or worse), in fact that seems to be incidental sometimes, it just means it found commercial success.
A strange angle to take on this – there was never any question that ‘First Class’ was connected to Singer’s films – the replay of Magneto’s introduction and the presence of Jackman’s wolverine don’t leave much room for any other interpretation. If there were any continuity glitches they were very minor.
I believe the title you’re looking for is ERIK LENSHERR-NAZI HUNTER.
I’m available to begin work on that immediately…
I sure hope not. I hate time travel.
Mmmm…there was an interview with Matt Vaughn before First Class was released that implied they were ignoring X3 and Wolverine. So the continuity is actually pretty tight if we’re talking just First Class, X1, and X2.
Also, Superman Returns isn’t that bad. Fanboys were just upset that the film was basically a sequel to the Donner flicks. They also couldn’t accept something as mythology-changing as Superman having a kid. Technically the film is well-crafted and there are some genuinely thrilling moments in there. No action? Did people forget about the plane rescue?
Anyways, I’m not here to defend Superman Returns. Bottom line is Singer did as good a job as anyone could’ve done with X-men in the early 2000s when Fox was handing over relatively miniscule budgets and crazy production timelines (just like First Class). Also, he’s not directing these movies anymore. Matt Vaughn is, and he’s even better than Singer.
I hope they use it to erase X3 from the continuity…that would just about be the most awesome sequel-move ever.
Eh, I said it before, I’ll say it again. There’s no way posh, baby-faced McAvoy and not-British Fassbender would ever grow into Stewart and McKellan. I just can’t believe they would put those four next to each other and expect us to believe it. It’s so much worse than a poorly matched child actor for a flashback. Clearly, some fans are happy to suspend their disbelief until the end of time, like a combo movie is the same as a chance to see all their favorite stars at a convention.
Sounds like they are going into Back To The Future Part 2 territory, which is alright if it’s done right….just gets a bit complicated with all the time paradox permutations.
We totally agree seeing Famke Janssen in X Men Days of Future Past as the Dark Phoenix, seeing her super massive disintegration waves, but we love she could be controlled about the Dark Phoenix in herself, we would want to see Angelina Jolie as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in X men Days of Future Past ! we also love Halle Berry in DOFP. it’s very awesome if Charlize Theron as Emma Frost !
Bryan Singer has to give a big an opportunity to Famke Janssen Halle Berry James Marsden even Hugh Jackman
it has to appear about their interview talking about X Men Days of Future Past
Trevor Fitzroy, Mimic, Gambit, Archangel, Cable, Morph, Forge, Nimrod, Blob, Avalanche… are just to name a few that I would like to see in the new X-Men movie.. but Forge and Gambit NEED to be in it.. if they aren’t then Singers a bigger POS than most believe and will destroy this movie.
Marvel needs to get the rights back to the xmen and spiderman franchises tho the movies are already made (horribly) they could possibly remake them the way they should have been in the first place.
