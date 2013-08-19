Bryan Singer teases ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ artifacts

(CBR) Director Bryan Singer has once again given his Twitter followers a peek behind the curtain of “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, this time revealing a display of several “artifacts” from the film franchise. There”s Magneto”s helmet and part of Havok”s costume from “X-Men: First Class” for sure, and an educated guess says the object on the far left is likely the coin Magneto used to kill Sebastian Shaw in the 2011 film”s climax. Even more grim, that appears to be one of Angel Salvadore”s (played in “First Class” by Zoë Kravitz) wings on the right.

Singer didn”t offer up any further details beyond the word “Artifacts,” leaving observers to wonder exactly who might be amassing this fairly morbid collection.

Opening May 23, 2014, “X-Men: Days of Future Class” stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.