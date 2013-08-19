Bryan Singer teases ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ artifacts

#Michael Fassbender #Ian McKellen
and 08.19.13 5 years ago

(CBR)  Director Bryan Singer has once again given his Twitter followers a peek behind the curtain of “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, this time revealing a display of several “artifacts” from the film franchise. There”s Magneto”s helmet and part of Havok”s costume from “X-Men: First Class” for sure, and an educated guess says the object on the far left is likely the coin Magneto used to kill Sebastian Shaw in the 2011 film”s climax. Even more grim, that appears to be one of Angel Salvadore”s (played in “First Class” by Zoë Kravitz) wings on the right.

Singer didn”t offer up any further details beyond the word “Artifacts,” leaving observers to wonder exactly who might be amassing this fairly morbid collection.

Opening May 23, 2014, “X-Men: Days of Future Class” stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender#Ian McKellen
TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXAngel SalvadoreBryan SingerHAVOKIAN MCKELLENLUCAS TILLMagnetoMarvel EntertainmentMICHAEL FASSBENDERxmenXMen Days of Future PastZOE KRAVITZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP