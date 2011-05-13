Report: Sarah Michelle Gellar’s CBS pilot ‘Ringer’ bounces to The CW

“Buffy” fans rejoice!
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back to primetime as Deadline.com reports that her CBS drama pilot “Ringer” has been picked up…but not by CBS.
In a surprising move, “Ringer” is headed to CBS’ sister network CW, where execs think the youth-oriented show will play better. ABC Studios, who co-produced the pilot, are apparently pulling out of the project, unsure of whether the show will be viable within the inherently cheaper framework of a smaller network like The CW.
All indications are that while this may not be quite the done deal Deadline is reporting it to be, it’s a strong possibility, which it clearly wasn’t yesterday, when “Ringer” was buried in a sea of drama prospects at CBS.
The move would sort of reunites Gellar with “Buffy’s” two home networks, the WB and UPN, which merged to form The CW in 2006.
In “Ringer,” Gellar will play a woman on the run from the mafia and the feds who reunites, and eventually trades places with, her estranged twin sister. Things get more complicated when it turns out that sis wasn’t exactly leading the good life, and was also being chased by some relentless baddies.
The pilot was directed by Richard Shepard (“The Matador”).
Gellar can be seen battling zombies, in a videogame version of herself, in an expansion pack titled “Call of the Dead” for “Call of Duty: Black Ops.”
Deadline also reports that CBS also picked up the comedy “Two Broke Girls,” from Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings. The latter also has a new comedy series at NBC. Meanwhile, King’s NBC drama pilot “A Mann’s World” didn’t go forward, so he’s expected to be full-time on “Girls” as a showrunner.
This is great news I might have to start paying attention to the CW now.
From the pick ups announced so far there is only really this REM/Awake and Alcatraz that i am remotely interested in.Surely it must cost the networks more money to continually cancel and redevelopment new shows rather than to give a show more than one season to find itself ?
OH I hope this is true and they pair it with Supernatural on Friday Nights because Smallville is over and the two writers who wrote Ringer worked on Supernatural and they use a lot of the same actors! I Love Supernatura and Buffy so that be perfect on CW!
The thing is, the CW is a demotion. Bottom line. When ABC Studios said they can’t “produce a series for the economics of the CW”, that to me is code for reduced episode budgets, episode salaries, and ultimately, reduced total audiences and ratings. Look for Nestor Carbonelli and Ioan Gruiffud, who starred in the pilot, to have serious second thoughts about staying with the show. If I were Gellar, I’d say adios as well. This is textbook bait and switch. I’ll wager a bazillion dollars SMG, Carbonelli nor Gruiffud would’ve agreed to do this *IF THEY KNEW AHEAD OF TIME THEY WERE FILMING A CW PILOT*. Honor your commitment, CBS; put it on the major league network, not the single A one.