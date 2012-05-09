‘Buffy’ vets Michelle Trachtenberg and Eliza Dushku reunite for ‘The Scribbler’

Michelle Trachtenberg (“Gossip Girl”) and Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse”) will be seen together for the first time since Joss Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in the upcoming thriller “The Scribbler.”

The film, from New Artists Alliance, is starting production this week in L.A.

In “Scribbler,” Katie Cassidy (“Taken”) stars as Suki, a young woman who attempts to destroy her troublesome multiple personalities by using an experimental machine known as “The Siamese Burn”, only to be scared of the possibility that the wrong personality will remain.

It also stars Garret Dillahunt (“Winter’s Bone”), Gina Gershon (the upcoming “Killer Joe”), Michael Imperioli (“The Lovely Bones”), Billy Campbell (AMC’s “The Killing”), and noted adult film actress Sasha Grey (“The Girfriend Experience”). John Suits is directing from a script adapted from Daniel Schaffer’s Image graphic novel.

Dushku is likely best known for her work with “The Avengers” director Whedon, playing Faith in a recurring role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” before landing the lead role in his “Dollhouse.” Trachtenberg costarred on “Buffy” from 2000 until the show’s final season in 2003. She has since gone on to star on The CW’s “Gossip Girl” and was recently seen in “Take Me Home Tonight.”