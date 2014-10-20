“Buffy”s” Nicholas Brendon apologizes for arrest, says he”s going to rehab

Brendon says in a Facebook post his arrest was the result of mixing prescription painkiller with alcohol. “The result was embarrassing and unacceptable,” he explains. “I intend to seek appropriate treatment and therapy for my medical ailments as well as my emotional demons.”

“The Walking Dead” holds up in Week 2 with Peyton Manning as a competition

About 15.143 million watched last night”s episode.

Henry Rollins goes from History channel to “He Never Died” horror-comedy miniseries

The punk rocker, who currently host H2″s “10 Things You Didn”t Know About,” has singed on to star in a miniseries based on the 2014 film “He Never Died,” which he also stars in.

DirecTV”s “Full Circle” Season 2 cast includes Calista Flockhart, Eric McCormack, Kate Burton, Terry O”Quinn

Also joining Season 2 are Chris Bauer, Rita Wilson, David Koechner, Stacy Keach and Patrick Fugit.

“Chrisley Knows Best” renewed with a holiday special

The USA reality show will return for a 12-episode Season 3.

Key and Peele have a Twitter conversation with “Family Matters” dad Reginald VelJohnson

VelJohnson says he can”t answer if the comedy duo”s “Family Matters” sketch is accurate at all.

Vinnie Jones joins “Arrow”

The British former soccer star will play villain Brick.

“Sleepy Hollow” casts “The Tudors” alum as “Orion”

British actor Max Brown will play “a charismatic soldier who possesses a game changing weapon.”

Another movie-to-TV remake: “The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones”

The TV series, based on Cassandra Clare”s bestselling YA book series, will reboot the movie”s premise.

“The Simpsons” celebrates Stanley Kubrick

Last night”s episode homages to “A Clockwork Orange” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”