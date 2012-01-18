‘Bullhead,’ ‘Pina,’ ‘A Separation’ included on foreign language shortlist

The biggest surprise about the nine-film shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar is, well, how unsurprising it is. Seven of the titles I predicted yesterday are on it; the two films I didn’t, Morocco’s “Omar Killed Me” and Taiwan’s “Warriors of the Rainbow,” are the kind of could-have-been-anything choices that we know to expect (or not to expect, as it were) by now. Presumed frontrunner “A Separation” naturally made the cut and festival favorites “Pina” and “Bullhead” are present and correct — as is the semi-obligatory annual Holocaust drama, in the shape of Agnieszka Holland’s “In Darkness.” Check, check, check.
The general predictability of the list makes it harder than usual to speculate what three films may have been rescued by the executive committee. There’s nothing as outwardly subversive as “Dogtooth” or “Confessions” in the group, which suggests to me that the committee may have had their hands full saving consensus critical favorites: if they really did have to come to the rescue of a film like “A Separation,” as has been rumored, that narrows the window for a truly “difficult” film like “The Turin Horse” to slide in.
The omissions? Many will be surprised that Cannes critics’ darling “Le Havre” and Toronto Audience Award winner “Where Do We Go Now?” missed the cut, but I anticipated their absence yesterday — both have eccentric tonal transitions that I imagine turned off some voters, and neither film, for my money, ranks as their director’s strongest work.
More eyebrow-raising, perhaps, is the exclusion of France’s “Declaration of War,” a strong, heartfelt story of parents battling their child’s terminal disease (based on director-star Valerie Donizelli’s own experience) that I, like many pundits, thought would hit the voters where they live; it’s the second year in a row that the French, usually a fixture in the category, have failed to make even the shortlist. It’s one of two films I incorrectly predicted yesterday: the other, Mexico’s superbly steely drug-war thriller “Miss Bala,” was always going to be a tougher sell, though I was optimistically hoping the committee might be persuaded by the critical buzz around it.
The one inclusion I do suspect firmly suspect the committee might have had a hand in is “Warriors of the Rainbow,” an extravagant, 276-minute action epic that isn’t really in the Academy’s regular wheelhouse; I missed the film at Venice, where it received mixed reviews, but I’ve spoken to enough critics who didn’t to know its advocates are fervent ones. (It’s also possible the committee wanted at least one Asian film on the list for the sake of form, and thought this the most enticing of the lot — Zhang Yimou’s Christian Bale-starring “The Flowers of War” may have the profile, but the response to it has been tepid thus far.)
I’m annoyed that I didn’t see Morocco’s “Omar Killed Me” coming — the film, a French-set penal-system drama directed by “Days of Glory” star Roschdy Zem, is probably the selection causing the most head-scratching today, but based on early reviews, I liked its chances when it was submitted back in August. (“Could be one to watch,” I wrote — I should have listened to myself.) Interestingly, it’s the second your running that France’s thunder has been stolen in this category by a semi-French production from a former colony. (Between that and Canada’s “Monsieur Lazhar,” it’s possible the executive committee thought French-language filmmaking was well enough represented without throwing “Declaration of War” into the mix too.)
Critically, I can’t offer much perspective on the list, as I’ve still only seen four of the nine films — some major catch-up work awaits, though I haven’t yet had an opportunity to see most of the other five. My predictions for the category, meanwhile, remain largely unchanged; The Contenders page will be updated shortly.
Here’s the shortlist:
Belgium, “Bullhead,” Michael R. Roskam, director
Canada, “Monsieur Lazhar,” Philippe Falardeau, director
Denmark, “Superclásico,” Ole Christian Madsen, director
Germany, “Pina,” Wim Wenders, director
Iran, “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi, director
Israel, “Footnote,” Joseph Cedar, director
Morocco, “Omar Killed Me,” Roschdy Zem, director
Poland, “In Darkness,” Agnieszka Holland, director
Taiwan, “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale,” Wei Te-sheng, director
Hmmm…not bad choices, but lacking any surprise nominations (in the shortlist stage) like last year had with Dogtooth and Confessions. I would’ve really loved to see something unexpected pop up like The Turin Horse or Beauty, and I am kinda bummed that Miss Bala didn’t show up (which I’m dying to see.) I think that A Separation, In Darkness, and Pina are probably in the final five, just in terms of visibility, but as usual the remaining spots will go to whatever else. I look forward to Guy’s breakdown and which films he has and hasn’t seen to determine which ones are most likely to get in.
Surprised they went for a four hour Taiwanese film over Declaration of War/Miss Bala. I didn’t like Le Havre so I’m glad it missed.
Finally, someone else who didn’t like Le Havre!
I don’t like to exalt in negativity, but it’s nice to finally hear of another non-fan.
Haha yeah. I don’t like to be a poor sport, and I can see why Le Havre is popular with some people, but it is just not a film for me. I nearly fell asleep an hour in.
I loved Le Havre and I’m sorry it missed. But I saw it with a receptive audience which helped.
Agreed
The real big surprise is Morocco. It will be very funny to see Pina in both doc and foreing language categories. Latin America, which currently holds the award, is completly snubbed.
I think you’ll find Denmark currently holds the award (and is shortlisted once more).
I have a strange feeling that “A Separation” was saved by the special committee..And I was convinced “The Turin Horse” and “Miss Bala” would be shortlisted.
I am somewhat nervous about that myself. I can’t figure out the three “saves” at all, and that, to me, says one of them truly might have been wasted on Iran. Sometimes I think this category should go the way of Outstanding Title Writing.
So when Israel beats Iran, you think there will be controversy?
lol. I have not seen Footnote but if anything beats Iran there probably should be a controversy.
My thoughts exactly!
And knowing my compatriots, they’re gonna be ripping their hair out “oh, they’d never give it to Iran over Israel.”
I’ve been predicting that conversation for weeks now, but if that happens, there’s no convincing anyone that this branch in the academy has had mediocre taste forever and it has nothing to do with nationality.
In any case, having seen all films on this list other than the Taiwanese entry, I really hope that’s not the case, since I rank A Separation first and Footnote last among them.
@AMIR – since you’ve seen most of the shortlisted films, I’m really curious to know your thoughts on Superclasico, Bullhead, and Omar Killed Me – since those are the three that I know the least about. I’ve only seen A Separation and definitely think it is an amazing film that would deserve the award in any year, but I know from past experiences to never trust the frontrunner in this category b/c the Academy loves to throw everyone off and pick something out of the blue.
Bullhead is easily my favourite of those three. It’s a tough sit but it’s in many ways exactly my type of film. I think Superclasico is a trifle. It’s enjoyable enough, but not something one remembers after a while.
And Omar Killed Me’s inclusion caught me off-gaurd, I have to admit. I watched it at TIFF (I believe it was submitted by then which is why I watched it) but there’s really nothing special about it. It’s well executed but really nothing memorable in terms of its story or the film in general. Then again, when it comes to its quality, much worse films have WON this category let alone make the shortlist, so…
Thanks for that AMIR. After doing some digging, I can’t believe Bullhead premiered all the way back at last year’s Berlin film festival! I’ve read some more reviews from then and it definitely seems like an intriguing film that I would really enjoy. I hope it secures some kind of domestic dvd release at some point.
Your thoughts on Superclasico and Omar Killed Me are further confirmation that neither film seems like something that I would enjoy. Honestly none of the other shortlisted films besides Bullhead really intrigue me that much, I mostly want to see a lot of the films on the longlist now (such as Miss Bala, Declarations of War, Beauty, and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia, for starters.)
Taiwan over China. Oh dear.
Pina is a steaming pile. Why it has been praised is beyond me. Happy for Warriors of the Rainbow. That movie is insane.
The only steaming pile here is that troll-ish comment about Pina. The movie is a masterful blend of dance, theater and cinema, evoking great humanity and emotion. Even someone who doesn’t care for modern dance, like Kris Tapley as he himself stated, could (and should) see and appreciate the high artistry involved, even if it isn’t their cup of tea. If it is really “beyond you” maybe it is high time you raise your horizons a little bit.
Well, I would say In Darkness, A Separation, Pina and Monsieur Lazhar are all in and the fifth spot is quite open, though I would probably go with the Taiwanese film as similar epic period films have been nominated several time in the past in this category… but who knows…
I think something adventurous besides Pina will get in. My theory is that if the committee can go as extreme as Dogtooth last year, then they can go for two somethings that are half-as-extreme (say, Pina and Bullhead) and not ruffle any more feathers than they did last year.
Or from another angle, given that it’s so high profile, Pina kinda blends in with the other favorites. The special committee could still go for something obscure and the fact would probably go unnoticed (or at least under-reported) that they had nominated two of the five nominees against the general voters’ wishes.
Good to see four of the five films I had listed in my predictions up till now made the cut. Especially since I haven’t seen any of these films (and haven’t even heard of a third of them).
Was Flowers of War not longlisted? I feel like that’s a slight surprise.
Yimou is definitely high-profile, but critics really were not kind to the movie. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but this looks like a bit of a high-profile bust.
As Liz says, really not a surprise at all. The film hasn’t been very warmly received.
Sorry, I should clarify that this seems like a bust Stateside. I have no idea how it’s done critically or commercially in China. And frankly, as long as it’s done well, that’s probably all Yimou cares about.
Omar Killed Me was the one film I couldn’t fit into my schedule at Toronto last fall. I hope it gets a US release.
I wonder if LE HAVRE’s French setting/language also factored into it being left out (although, Kaurismäki’s distinct style and tone is unmistakable). I’ll be very disappointed if BULLHEAD gets Belgium a nomination after years of ignoring the Dardenne Bros, whose own film KID WITH A BIKE was passed over this year in favor of the more Academy friendly film. BULLHEAD fits very comfortably in the Acad wheelhouse, so I expect it was an easy film to shortlist and likely nominate. IFC should feel good about PINA here, since they must have been expecting KID WITH A BIKE to be a player. I think PINA has a better chance to get nominated in this category here than for Best Doc, unless enough of those voters make an effort to go see it in 3D – which is essential to appreciating it, really. I was surprised it made that shortlist since they viewed it as a 2D screener.
It seems to me even the executive committee is middle brow now. No offense to the shortlisted films that I haven’t seen which are quite admirable I am sure but wasn’t the committee’s task to save some major critical favorites?
This year there was a special abundance of highly acclaimed works from major world cinema auteurs but nothing stuck? Nothing at all!
Less famous films and directors get an opportunity to get some fame through the Foreign Language Oscar but major works should not be ignored just because. I thought the committee would save atleast one major film (besides seemingly A Separation and/or Pina).
I don’t see why the committee should necessarily feel obliged to save films purely because they’re by major auteurs.
where’s miss bala??? :(
Guy – Wasn’t the cut of “Warriors of the Rainbow” shown at Venice an “international” version that clocked in at 2.5 hours? I recall reading reviews that pointed to the major editing job as a likely source for the film’s story/pacing issues. I don’t really get why this is done; did John Woo’s “Red Cliff” films really benefit from increased internation box office revenue when they were hacked up? The only sure thing that seems to result from this process is a poorer film.
I’m disappointed “Flowers of War” didn’t get a nomination since it’s a film I’ve been looking forward to for some time now. I guess this will be another recent Zhang Yimou picture I watch with low expectations. I think China missed its chance at Oscar gold when they failed to submit “City of Life and Death” a few years ago.
You really think City of Life and Death, excellent as it is, would have been up the Academy’s alley? I don’t.
How did Footnote get a screenplay nomination at the Spirit Awards? I thought foreign films weren’t eligible there in categories outside their own, and, at least according to IMDb, it isn’t a US co-production in any way.
I’m as unsure as you are. But Joseph Cedar is American-born, so maybe that makes a difference.
