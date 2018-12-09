‘Bumblebee’ Packs A Lot Of Heart And Will Surprise And Delight Longtime Transformers Fans

Senior Entertainment Writer
12.08.18

Paramount

I’m as surprised as anyone that I’m about to write this sentence, but here it goes anyway: Bumblebee is a delight.

It looks so weird! I’m just staring at that sentence and I can’t wrap my head around it! I just used the word “delight” in the same sentence as a new Transformers movie. What a world. But that’s where we are with Bumblebee, director Travis Knight and screenwriter Christina Hodson’s kinder and gentler version of a Transformers movie. Or, maybe a better way to put it is, “a coherent and crass-less version of a Transformers movie.”

The first five minutes of Bumblebee made me cheer and applaud more than any five-minute sequence in a would-be blockbuster movie this year. These first five minutes are basically Transformers porn for anyone who has ever wanted to see the mid-80s, Generation One version of the Transformers on a movie theater screen. The trailer showed us a few glimpses of this with the old school looking Soundwave, on Cybertron, ejecting his cassette tape attack dog, Ravage, against the Autobots (yep, that familiar Soundwave voice is there) but, oh, there’s sooooo much more. It’s an entire cavalcade of Autobots and Decepticons the way we saw them in the original More Than Meets The Eye animated series. (Honestly, part of me wants to call this “fan service,” because it certainly does service longtime fans. But is just “presenting characters as they were originally intended” fan service? I’ve decided I’m for it. But, whatever, this is only the first five minutes of the movie.)

Optimus Prime orders Bumblebee to flee Cybertron and look for a safe hiding place so the Autobots can all rendezvous later. And, yes, this planet happens to be Earth, circa 1987. Boy, I hope you like ‘80s music, because you’re going to get a a lot of ‘80s music. The good news is, other than some obligatory a-Ha, these aren’t the ‘80s songs we always hear in movies set during the 1980s. (At least, I certainly don’t remember hearing Bon Jovi’s “Runaway” anytime recently.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers#John Cena
TAGSBUMBLEBEEHAILEE STEINFELDJohn CenatransformersTravis Knight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP