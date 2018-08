Kelly Clarkson's “Invincible” music video just dropped, and it's a great answer to a lot of pop stars' tendencies to surround themselves with people who look just like them in their promos.

Admittedly, it's a little abstract and bizarre, what with the bursting, glowing floaty boxes and what have you, but who hasn't had the fantasy of dancing with their own host of angels in an empty warehouse? Right?

This one's for you, ladies. Kelly's here for you.