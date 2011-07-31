Butterbean takes a slug at fellow ex-fighter Steven Seagal

Things got heavy — literally — during the TCA Cable Press Tour last week when Eric Esch (better known as the 400 pound heavyweight boxer Butterbean) took the stage to discuss his new series, “Big Law: Deputy Butterbean.”
In the reality TV show, Esch, who has been deputized by the Walker County Sheriff’s office, partners with fellow deputy Adam Hadder to bust bad guys in and around his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. When one journalist wondered if Steven Seagal’s short-lived show, “Steven Seagal: Lawman” was an inspiration, though, that idea was quickly smacked to the matt.
Though producer Lorri Leighton dodged the question by praising Esch, Hadder wasn’t as political. “Butterbean’s much better than Seagal,” he joked.
Esch agreed, adding, “And cuter, by the way. Just thought I’d throw it out there. Well, a lot cuter.”
But when it was suggested that, thanks to Seagal’s show and another starring Erik Estrada on CBS, Esch might not be taken seriously, Hadder didn’t joke around. “I don’t think a lot of them took the Seagal show seriously because he did not live there,” he said. “He wasn’t from New Orleans, I believe is where it was filmed. And he just kind of came in and filmed and he was gone. Butterbean’s just like me. We’re born and raised there and grew up in Jasper and Walker County, and so he was well known. And so me, I guess, going back to your question, I like it. I’ve enjoyed having him with us.”
Esch continued, “I’d like to throw something on top of that. I did this because it’s my hometown. I live there…. A lot of the other reality shows, they’re just doing it just to be on TV. I did it before the TV. I did it because I care about my town. I mean, the only bad thing about the show that’s going to come from it, more people’s gonna want to move there.” Then, he added with a grin, “But, you know, if they’re good people, we don’t mind.”
The show, which promises to show “every training session, patrol ride and bad-guy bust that Butterbean experiences” premieres on the Investigation Discovery network Tues. Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
Butterbean…that burnout! Why is he on that show filmed in HIS town?? To be on TV and to be instantly recognized as a celebrity!!!! That’s why! Seagal has nothing to worry about, Butterbean will never be, ‘Expendables’ material!!!
Come to Florence Alabama and fix our drug problem. Our so called law enforcers can’t seem to do any thing about it. Butterbean we need you.
8/23 show, good way to get an officer killed (Officer :) I made a funny) when part of the take down team cant follow commands and jumps the gun. Charges will be dropped, no PC to pull them from the van so anything they find is disallowed.
Butterbean was saying how the arrested mans son held his head up and waited till his mother showed to pick him, of course he held his head hi, he was going to have something to tell at school tomorrow. AI have found that the magarity of them are proud of being arrested. Ask a mexican how many times he has been arrested he no speak english, ask a white man, Hetells you NEVER, Ask a black and he rattles of a list like he is playing the one with themost arrest’s win’s
Racist much?
By the way, I can’t even understand half of what you wrote there, so perhaps you should go back to school and take a grammar course before you go off half-cocked blurting stereotypes like that.
Big Law deputy Butterbean got cancelled because a 19 year old was murdered for snitching. This show exposed the snitch’s and in walker county you can be killed (as was this kid) for being a rat. Baby rapers far a lot worse than snitch’s.
This show is the biggest and fakest TV show, ever. I know firsthand experience. And it was not cancelled because a 19 yr old was killed. Because last time I checked there was only one 19 yr old on it and I’m in long term rehab. FAR FROM DEAD BABY. It’s edited to the max though. I never snitched on anyone. They took words and mixed them around. All they had me say was yes to one question and put it behind something else.
This show is a joke as is Butterbean. He is a disgrace and an embarrassment to law enforcement. I wonder how many deputies truly like or respect him. He is a fat sloth and an inspiration to no child to be a fit law man!! How the hell is he going to catch someone in a leg bail!! Ridiculous!!
Sorry, but the strongest men in the world are over 400 lbs. and the last i heard most of those skinny whimpy cops rely on the bigger guys to do all the tough work, ever seen a skinny cop on a gang unit? No their usually home beating their wives.
hey guys! We think this show is really cool and wish Butterbean was a cop here in Santa Rosa, CA.
Eric is the man!
Johnny Santa Rosa, CA