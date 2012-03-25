Buzzkill: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ will not be at Comic-Con 2012

Let me ask you this: why would Christopher Nolan bring “The Dark Knight Rises” to Comic-Con?
Forget about a full-blown screening of the film, which is never going to happen. Warner Bros. isn’t going to show 10,000 people something they know those 10,000 people are going to see a week later at $15 a pop. That’s just math. But regarding a panel for the film, what would make anyone think that with his final film, following up one of the most successful films of all time, Nolan would suddenly change his entire game-plan and show up with his cast and clips and answer questions?
To be clear, the rumor started to spread last week that Warner Bros. was planning a secret Comic-Con panel for the film, and as the rumor grew, it eventually became “AND THEY ARE SCREENING THE MOVIE, TOO!”
Nope. Not true. Neither one of those things is happening.
First of all, it’s just not the way Nolan does things. Dan Fienberg pointed out earlier that he did a WonderCon panel for “Inception,” and that is true. But that was a very expensive original movie with no pre-sold audience, and he did that because he knew Warner wanted him to do everything possible to convince the audience to go. That’s not true with Batman. “The Dark Knight” was a phenomenon, one of those movies that crossed over from the fanboy audience to become bigger than “just” a hit. The character has been a mainstream mainstay for so long, and these films are such giant hits, that if anything, Warner Bros. wants to try to play it mellow as long as they can.
When Comic-Con happens, the cast and crew will be on their world tour of premieres and press days and talk shows and what have you, and the last people they need to convince to go see it are the people who will show up in San Diego dressed like characters from a film they haven’t even seen yet. I think Warner Bros. is pretty secure in the idea that you will buy a ticket to the film. It’s more important to them to sell a ticket to the audience that isn’t already onboard.
And to be clear… this isn’t speculation. I can state with authority that there will be no panel and no screening at Comic-Con. If you see the rumor repeated anywhere, you can discount it immediately.
“The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012.
This film is going to be phenomenal and another massive hit that will draw in a wide range of audiences. The people going to Comic-Con already know this.
He brings it just for a general fan-love / goodbye fest? I think the crowd would be even more adoring than usual since it’s the last one and all. Probably have more appreciation at “ground zero” than what anyone involved in the film would get from going on Leno. Gives the fans a chance to hold hands and sing kumbaya, etc. etc. also.
McWeeny: you’re either trolling or outright wrong. Firstly, Nolan doesn’t control the publicity side of film marketing; the studio (which finances the production) does. Warner Bros./DC won’t miss an opportunity like Comic-Con, in which it’s already heavily invested — not merely for the crowd of 125k adoring fans. The panels are window-dressing for big-budget production like this. Comic Con has become a captured press event, which when done right, can be hit hard and dominate a press cycle. You should know this as well as anyone, having shown up in press rooms at SDCC in the past.
Beyond that, marketing has become a social phenomenon — and how better to build a “buzz” than enlisting the nerd caste as its free engine of publicity.
The opportunity cost of *not being* at Comic-Con is much greater than any value in playing it “cool.”
This movie’s gonna bring in a crazy amount of money at the box office even if it’s not at Comic-Con. Can’t wait until July 20!
Both the movie and the comic has got many fans. Both are entirely different and none can replace other
I am a great fan of dark knight rises!!
I am a great fan of dark knight rises!!
Awesome movie!!
cute movie
cool movie it was
