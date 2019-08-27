C3PO’s Red Eyes In The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Have People Spooked

Lucasfilm

There isn’t honestly a ton of new footage in the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. A good half of it is a nostalgic montage mashing up every single previous Star Wars movie (minus spin-offs like Rogue One). But what actual Rise of Skywalker footage there is is pretty shocking. Perhaps most alarming is this: What is up with C3PO’s red eyes?

Yes, there’s those final shots of Daisy Ridley’s Rey showing off her new double red lightsaber, like those double guitars Jimmy Page liked back in the ’70s. Has she gone to the Dark Side? Many are already wildly, recklessly speculating that she has.

But surely a bigger mystery is what is the most neurotic, scaredy-pants member of the Star Wars royalty doing with crimson specs? The internet, as it’s wont to do, has already gone into speculation hyperdrive, hatching theories that won’t be confirmed for another four months.

But at least these were less serious than the predictions swarming around Rey. Some think he’s gone Dark.

I’ve been waiting my whole life for C3PO to join the dark side like his creator lol https://t.co/Ca6wqSXGs0 — Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) August 26, 2019