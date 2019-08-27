C3PO’s Red Eyes In The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Have People Spooked

08.26.19 3 hours ago

Lucasfilm

There isn’t honestly a ton of new footage in the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. A good half of it is a nostalgic montage mashing up every single previous Star Wars movie (minus spin-offs like Rogue One). But what actual Rise of Skywalker footage there is is pretty shocking. Perhaps most alarming is this: What is up with C3PO’s red eyes?

Yes, there’s those final shots of Daisy Ridley’s Rey showing off her new double red lightsaber, like those double guitars Jimmy Page liked back in the ’70s. Has she gone to the Dark Side? Many are already wildly, recklessly speculating that she has.

But surely a bigger mystery is what is the most neurotic, scaredy-pants member of the Star Wars royalty doing with crimson specs? The internet, as it’s wont to do, has already gone into speculation hyperdrive, hatching theories that won’t be confirmed for another four months.

But at least these were less serious than the predictions swarming around Rey. Some think he’s gone Dark.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Disney#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Star Wars
TAGSANTHONY DANIELSC3P0DISNEYinternet reactionsStar WarsStar Wars: The Rise Of SkywalkerTwittertwitter reactions
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP