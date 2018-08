2011's “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” ended with Caesar (Andy Serkis) leading his fellow simians against their human oppressors. Now, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” finds Caesar engaged in all-out war against humans like Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman and Keri Russell (but no James Franco). A handful of new photos from the prequel-sequel will give fans an idea of what to expect this time around.

Check them out here: