‘Californication,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘House of Lies’ return to series high ratings

#Shameless
01.14.13 6 years ago
Sunday (January 13) was a good night for Showtime.
In addition to garnering four Golden Globe wins, including a trio for “Homeland,” Showtime also saw all three of its returning Sunday originals hit new series highs.
On a strong night, premieres for “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “Californication” all posted double-digit growth over the averages for their previous seasons.
“Shameless” drew 2 million viewers for its third season premiere, up by 37 percent over last spring’s finale and 46 percent over last season’s average audience. Adding an additional Sunday airing, “Shameless” was watched by 2.6 million viewers.
Airing at 10 p.m., “House of Lies” drew 1.19 million viewers in its first airing and 1.54 million viewers for the night. The comedy, which won Don Cheadle a Golden Globe on Sunday night, was up 43 percent over the average for its first season.
Starting its sixth season. “Californication” drew 1.07 million viewers for its first airing at 10:30 and 1.3 million viewers for the night.

TOPICS#Shameless
CALIFORNICATION HOUSE OF LIES SHAMELESS SHOWTIME TV RATINGS

