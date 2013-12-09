‘Californication’ will end its run in 2014

You might think that Hank Moody could have empty sex and meaningless epiphanies literally forever, but you’d apparently be wrong.

Showtime announced on Monday (December 9) that the seventh season of “Californication” will be the last for the Golden Globe-winning comedy-type-thing.

The last 12 episodes of “Californication” will begin in April 2014.

“With its unique blend of lyricism and excess, ‘Californication’ has been one of our groundbreaking signature series,” blurbs Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “We will always be indebted to Tom Kapinos for leading the creative charge on this memorable comedy, and to David Duchovny for making us root for an unapologetic hedonist like Hank Moody. Tom has carefully planned the final chapter of Hank”s journey and has brought it to a beautiful and satisfying conclusion for new and long-time fans alike.”

“Californication” is actually coming off of its highest rated season to date, averaging 2.9 million viewers across all platforms.

Since premiering in 2007, “Californication” earned four Golden Globe nominations and a win for star David Duchovny, as well as a pair of Comedy Series nominations. “Californication” also picked up five Emmy nominations and won twice for cinematography.