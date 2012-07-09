‘Call Me Maybe’s’ Carly Rae Jepsen definitely checks into the ‘90210’

#Justin Bieber
07.09.12 6 years ago

Carly Rae Jepsen is relocating to Beverly Hills…temporarily, at least. The Canadian singer, whose “Call Me Maybe” is one of the biggest songs of the year, will appear on the season premiere of “90210” on Oct. 8.

The night time soap opera played “Call Me Maybe” in last season”s finale. No word yet on what song Jepsen will sing but we”re going to go ahead and guess it will be whatever her label decides to push as the next single. Her debut album will come out this fall on  on 604 Records/Schoolboy Records/Interscope.  She will also tour as Justin Bieber”s opening act on his forthcoming outing.

We know this about Jepsen”s performance: “90210”s” executive producers Patti Carr and Lara Olsen say she will sing in a scene as the headliner for Adrianna”s (Jessica Lowndes) Las Vegas premiere. But this being “90210” and all, that special moment for Adrianna is interrupted when she gets bad news about Dixon (Tristan Wilds).

“Call Me Maybe” remains No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth week in a row.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGS90210CALL ME MAYBEcarly rae jepsenINTERSCOPEJESSICA LOWNDESJustin BieberTristan Wilds

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP