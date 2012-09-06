Calling all Best Original Song contenders

As the season hums to life at the start of the fall festival circuit, it’s time to take a look at the Best Original Song race and figure out what we’re working with.
Just last week, the Academy announced new rules that will have a considerable impact on how things shake out. First and foremost, the screening event and points system has been done away with and a guaranteed slate of five nominees has been put back in place. Voters will still view songs within the context of their films, though on DVD, and they’ll be asked to rank their five favorites.
This should take some of the burden off. Songs won’t necessarily have to play well within the context of the narrative, though of course it will still help. Nevertheless, with a wider net from voting members, songs will likely get in on merit more than they did under the previous system.
I’ve been keeping a little list of possibilities, though I haven’t filled in the category’s Contender section yet. I hope to do that for the next update, but for now, here’s what I’ve got:
First and foremost we can probably save room for “Suddenly,” the newly written and orchestrated track from Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables.” The musical’s original composers, Claude-Michel Schonberg, Alain Boublil and Herbert Kretzmer, composed the track, which Hugh Jackman will sing in the film. Sounds like a bona fide contender to me.
Next up is Willie Nelson’s “Midnight Run” from John Hillcoat’s “Lawless.” The Weinstein Company has already started the hype machine rolling on the track. There’s also “Fire in the Blood” and “Cosmonaut,” both written by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis and performed by The Bootleggers featuring Emmylou Harris.
There are a trio of songs from Pixar’s “Brave” to consider. “Into the Open Air” and “Touch the Sky” are both performed by Julie Fowlis and seem to me to have the best shot at recognition. “Learn Me Right,” meanwhile, is performed by Birdy and Mumford & Sons. (NOTE: I’ve been told Disney only plans to qualify “Touch the Sky” and “Learn Me Right.”)
Sticking with animation, there is “Love Always Comes as a Surprise” from “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” (which is used within the context of the story), as well as “Let it Grow (Celebrate the World)” from “The Lorax.” And though “The Secret of Arrietty” may be ineligible for the Best Animated Feature Film competition, it does sport an eligible tune: “Arrietty’s Song.”
How about The Arcade Fire? The new rules could help their closing credits track “Abraham’s Daughter” from “The Hunger Games” find some room to maneuver. Ditto Taylor Swift’s “Safe and Sound.” (Though not so fast — I’m reminded in the comments section that its being the second closing credits cue would render it ineligible.)
Going back to musicals, there is also Todd Graff’s “Joyful Noise,” which features a pair of contenders in “From Here to the Moon and Back” and “Not Enough,” both belted out by Dolly Parton (and the latter featuring Queen Latifah, too). Maybe there are others original to the film. I’m not sure.
Oh, and could Whitney Houston’s last recording, “Celebrate,” from “Sparkle,” be a big temptation? Maybe. And while it’s too bad none of the tunes from “Searching for Sugar Man” qualify, documentaries will be represented by “Paul Williams Still Alive” and the track “Still Alive.”
Katy Perry could even be in the mix with “Wide Awake” from “Katy Perry: Part of Me.” Okay, probably not, but it’s eligible regardless so chalk it up as a contender. And just for completist’s sake, I might as well mention Pitbull’s “Back in Time” from “Men in Black 3” and Soundgarden’s “Live to Rise” from “The Avengers.” I assume they were both written exclusively for their films, though who knows?
One final note: there are break-out-into-song moments in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” but I don’t know if “Goblin Town” and “Blunt the Knives,” among others, will qualify, given their lyrical origins in the novel. And “Over the Misty Mountains Cold” is probably in a similar situation. I don’t know if there is some Enya/Emiliana Torrini/Annie Lennox-esque closing credits tune to consider, though.
That’s 22 to throw at the wall and whatever else you might think I’m missing. So rattle off any other potential contenders in the comments section below and we’ll finally start to shape and handicap this category.
UPDATES: Adding contenders mentioned here and via email…
– Florence + the Machine’s “Breath of Life” from “Snow White and the Huntsman”
– Norah Jones’s “Everybody Needs a Friends” from “Ted”
– Karen O’s “Strange Love” from “Frankenweenie”
– Jon Bon Jovi’s “Not Running Anymore” from “Stand Up Guys”
– Jon Bon Jovi’s “Old Habits Die Hard” from “Stand Up Guys”
– Ryan Miller’s “Big Machine” from “Safety Not Guaranteed”
– Christina Aguilera’s “La Casa de mi Padre” from “Casa de mi Padre”
Taylor Swift’s “Safe and Sound” is featured in the “Hunger Games” credits after “Abraham’s Daughter.” Wouldn’t that make it ineligible?
Hmm…yeah, think you’re right.
Breath of Life by Florence and the Machine in Snow White and the Huntsman
I’m surprised this wasn’t mentioned.
Ditto, this was a great song (and arguably the best thing to come out of the movie)
Things slip through the cracks, Dooby.
Isn’t Arrietty ineligible in any category due to its Japan premiere being well over a year ago?
Also, Taylor Swift’s song from The Hunger Games doesn’t play in the movie and is the second musical cue in the credits, so I don’t think it is eligible.
Mr. F: No, only animated feature. Opened this year domestically, making it, I believe, eligible in all other categories.
Point already made re: Swift.
Rule 3 would seem to apply to all categories, not just Animated Feature: [www.oscars.org]. January 1, 2011 cut-off for international release dates
Interesting. I never realized that. I guess since it’s only really brought up in conjunction with the animated feature race then I always ended up tying the two together. So strike “Arrietty’s Song,” then.
I hope any of the Brave songs will be nominated but I want me Learn Me Right,
Updating with added contenders.
Surprised you think “Learn Me Right” has the least chance of the three songs from “Brave.” I would think it would have the best, considering the artists who sing it and its more satisfying length.
Toss-up, really.
Perhaps far under the mainstream radar, but definitely worth consideration by any lover of film song, is “The Kids” by Whoa, Palomino from MY SUCKY TEEN ROMANCE—unknown, unheard and unbelievably fun, (and the greatest back-story of the year—100% high-school hobbyists make a real movie with the Best Song of the Year!). Check it out and let’s put these kids on-stage at the Oscars.
Did the film even release?
Nope.
It has been shown at festivals around the country, and is has received broad electronic release just last week. Now available on DVD, Blu-ray and even XBOX. Emily Hagins, the Director, and her band of teen-aged friends made a REAL movie, and now the world can enjoy it—especially that song!!!
[www.facebook.com]
It’s ineligible without a theatrical release.
Is “Big Machine” from SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED an original? Not that it has a snowball’s chance either way, but… always wishing for a good lost cause in this category.
[www.youtube.com]
Jon Bon Jovi – Old Habits Die Hard
Already added, along with another song from the film.
Honestly, while I remember the Lawless soundtrack being quite good, the rendition of White Light/White Heat by The Bootleggers that plays in the middle of the movie was so damn good that I can’t even remember any of the other songs.
There are a bunch of great tracks in Red Hook Summer, including Judith Hill’s lead off single “Desperation”
I have a feeling “Breath of Life” will be the contender to beat.
I have a feeling “Breath of Life” will be the contender to beat…
One potential major contender may or may not even exist: if Adele has recorded a song for “Skyfall,” then it might be a strong contender. People love her, and it would be a decent, low-impact way to honor the Bond series during its fiftieth anniversary year.
“Big Machine” absolutely deserves to win but no one saw Safety Not Guaranteed, which means it has no chance. Then again, I had never heard of Paris 36 before it popped up as a nominee in this category. At least the Academy is somewhat resolving the issues with this category that left so many worthy contenders snubbed.
‘Being Flynn’ (Badly Drawn Boy, ‘I Keep Things You Throw Away’)
‘Jeff, Who Lives at Home’ (Beck, ‘Looking for a Sign’)
‘Cosmopolis’ (Metric, ‘Long to Live’)
The Dolly Parton song “From Here to the Moon and Back” is a little syrupy, but I’d love to see her performing at the Oscars again.
And I know that it was discussed in an earlier comment, but it wasn’t quite clear to me. Why isn’t Arrietty eligible for animated film– because it debuted in Japan over a year ago? So if you come out in America during a calendar year, but were released elsewhere first, you can be eligible in any category except for animated? That’s random.
If you release elsewhere more than a year before US release you are not eligible for animated feature.
Christina Aguilera’s “La Casa de mi Padre” from the Will Ferrell film of the same name. Kylie Minogue’s “Who Were We?” from Holy Motors, if it gets a release.
How is the Katy Perry song eligible? It was written as a track for her “Teenage Dream” album, but dropped, and was only reinstated for the “deluxe edition” that came out a few months before the movie. Surely that makes it ineligible.
Or, I should point that, I think that’s the history of the song. I may be wrong, but I’m fairly certain I read that all the tracks from the “deluxe edition” of her album were just songs that were unfinished or reworked.
I’m told by Paramount that it’s eligible, so I guess that’s not the history of the song. I dunno.
Fair enough.
Based on their previous track record in this field, I’d look for a nom to come from The Hobbit.
Note added re: Brave. Disney will only be qualifying two of the songs.
While I think Willie Nelson has an excellent chance of being nominated for his “Lawless” song, the biased part of me would love nothing more than to see Nick Cave and Warren Ellis nominated for an Oscar, even if just to see them at the ceremony. For the record, they should definitely have been nominated for Best Original Score for “The Assassination of Jesse James,” but the music category was really messed up that year in general, what with “There Will Be Blood” being disqualified.
Boy, the Academy’s rules are screwy. Doesn’t seem very fair to Arrietty that it can’t compete for Animated Feature but everything else is allowed. Is Best Picture eligible, too?
Is “Summertime” (the song from the end credits in the Disney dubbed version of Arrietty) eligible? Also, Ice Age: Continental Drift has a couple of original songs, too. With Rio getting nominated for best song last year, wonder if Fox will submit that, too.
I haven’t seen “Ice Age 47” but “Rio”‘s songs were musical numbers within the context of the film, which certainly helped.
i was wondering about Adele too… is she really making the Skyfall song?
Wasn’t there an A.R. Rahman song in People Like Us called Dotted Line?
And if somebody releases the French animation A Monster in Paris, the song La Seine could even be a threat for the win.
Have you heard the romantic comedy, “Halloween Party” soundtrack? Five of the 16 songs on the soundtrack are soon to be “Oscar” eligible. Check them out here and let us know if you think any have a chance? [tinyurl.com]
Someone asked who can beat Adele… Listen to “Voodoo” from the indie film “Halloween Party” and you decide… Small Indie movie BIG Nashville Sound..
[soundcloud.com]