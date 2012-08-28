Listen: Calvin Harris and Florence Welch combine again for ‘Sweet Nothing’

Calvin Harris has a bevy of guest vocalists lined up for his next full-length effort and singles, and Florence Welch is among them.

The Florence + The Machine singer has teamed back up with the dance producer for a new banger, “Sweet Nothing.” The track premiered today on BBC’s Radio 1 — hence the radio rip. “I’m living on such sweet nothing,” she explains in a big, descending, ’90s style refrain, repeated as the fours hit the floor.

Welch’s huge voice has met its beat match, and though she doesn’t have that traditional diva vibe when it comes to the groove, it is extremely catchy. Love, meet desparation.

Harris and Welch previously worked together on a remix of “Spectrum,” which certainly brought a non-single into top 40 single territory.

Harris’ “18 months” will be out on Oct. 29, and he’ll be joined by other talents like Ellie Goulding, Dizzee Rascal, Rihanna (again!), Kelis and Tinie Tempah.

